SSC Recruitment Scam: ED Conducts Fresh Raids At Arpita Mukherjee's Residence In Bengal

In the latest development pertaining to the SSC scam, fresh raids are being carried out by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at the West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee's aide Arpita Mukherjee's two residences. On Wednesday, around 12 ED officials along with the CRPF personnel arrived at Mukherjee's Belghoria and Rathtala residences located in North 24 Parganas district and are currently conducting raids in a bid to find more crucial documents and cash.

It is pertinent to note that around 6 to 7 teams of ED are on the ground and carrying out raids at multiple locations. On Tuesday, a black diary was recovered from Arpitha's residence which contained-- sensational information pertaining to the names of illegal recruits who need to be included in the merit list, as well as, how much money would be passed from what location.

#RepublicExclusive on #BengalCashScam | Fresh ED raids underway at West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee's aide Arpita Mukherjee's another flat at Belgharia Rath Tala - 2 flats are being raided, 12 officials are present at site https://t.co/JgPF6cARV1 pic.twitter.com/KVx5tYmawF — Republic (@republic) July 27, 2022

Partha Chatterjee arrested in SSC recruitment scam

West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee was arrested by the ED in connection with the SSC recruitment scam on Saturday. Probing the recruitment scam of Group ‘C’ & ‘D’ staff, Assistant Teachers of classes IX-XII and primary teachers under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, the ED conducted raids at 13 premises on July 22. In the raids, from Chatterjee's residential complex, incriminating documents related to the appointment of group C & D staff, like the admit cards of the candidates, summary of final results, intimation letter for verification of testimonials and personality among others, were recovered. Huge cash amounting to approximately Rs 20 crore from the residential premises of Arpita Mukherjee, who is a close associate of Shri Partha Chatterjee. The said amount is suspected to be proceeds of crime of said SSC Scam.

Concluding that the documents, as well as stashes of cash, recovered make the involvement of Chatterjee and Mukherjee in the scam clear, both were arrested on July 23. Post the arrest, while Chatterjee was remanded to 2-day ED custody, Mukherjee was sent to 1-day custody. On the day of the expiry of the custody, i.e., on July 25, the court extended it till August 3.

It is pertinent to mention here that TMC leader Partha Chatterjee, who is currently the state minister for industries and commerce, was the education minister when the alleged malpractices took place. He was earlier interrogated by the CBI in May. Chatterjee has appeared twice before the CBI for questioning-- first on May 18, and again on May 25. The directive to the minister to appear before the CBI came after a division bench of the Calcutta High Court upheld orders of the single bench that directed the CBI to inquire into the alleged illegal appointments given by the West Bengal SSC.

