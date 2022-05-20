SSC Recruitment Scam: Police Detain BJP Leaders, Workers During Protest March In Kolkata

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Yuva Morcha staged a massive protest in West Bengal's Kolkata on Friday over the SSC recruitment scam and had planned to march from Salt lake to SSC Bhavan; however, police and security forces stopped them and detained several of the leaders.

Police and security forces came down heavily on the workers of the BJP and detained several of them, including the leaders who were spearheading the march. As per the visuals, the protesters were seen chanting slogans against the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) government and waving flags. Notably, for the last few days, BJP has been protesting against the SSC recruitment scam, accusing TMC minister Partha Chatterjee of being the primary accused.

#BREAKING | Stir over SSC recruitment scam: Massive protests in Kolkata by BJP and other groups; BJP workers now detained



Earlier, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), on Wednesday, staged a massive protest against the teachers' recruitment scam in West Bengal's Kolkata. In visuals captured by Republic TV, ABVP protesters were seen breaking barricades and waving saffron flags. Hundreds of security forces and police personnel were deployed in front of the Centers of School Service Commission, which is located in the Salt Lake area.

CBI serves second notice to West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday served a notice to West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee for the second round of interrogation in the SSC recruitment scam case. The TMC leader has been asked to appear before the CBI's Nizam Palace office next week. Earlier on Wednesday, the minister was grilled by CBI for over three and a half hours in connection with the case.

The SSC recruitment scam pertains to irregularities in the appointment of teachers to government-aided schools on the recommendations of the School Service Commission when Partha Chatterjee was the Education Minister.

Notably, the Kolkata High Court has given CBI, the liberty to arrest Chatterjee if he fails to join the interrogation. Moreover, the single judge bench of Justice Gangopadhyay also said that it expects the TMC MLA, who presently holds the Industry, Commerce, and Parliamentary Affairs portfolio in the Mamata Banerjee government, to resign from his post "in the interest of justice".

What is the SSC recruitment scam?

In 2016, the Mamata Banerjee-led government recommended the appointment of around 13,000 group-D staff in state-run schools. Based on the recommendation, the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBCSSC) conducted exams and interviews and finalised a panel of prospective employees.

The validity of the panel expired on 4 May 019. Thereafter, a section of candidates who failed to secure appointments despite remaining enlisted in the panel moved the court, alleging that the Commission had illegally recommended appointments from the panel even after its expiry. During the course of back-to-back hearings, the Court had lashed out at the commission and warned it of a CBI probe into the corruption charges if required. Finally, in November 2021, a CBI investigation into the scam was ordered.