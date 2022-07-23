SSC Recruitment Scam: Republic Accesses ED Document On Partha Chatterjee, Arpita Mukherjee

As the West Bengal SSC recruitment scam explodes, Republic accessed the Enforcement Directorate's remand application, which led to the agency being granted 2 days of custody of state minister Partha Chatterjee on Saturday, July 23.

In its report, ED noted that an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) was registered on the basis of the First Information Report (FIR) of the CBI, under the directions of the Calcutta High Court, to probe 'corrupt activities of selling the jobs of primary teachers in lieu of money'.

Notably, earlier the High Court had passed orders for CBI investigation for the illegal appointments of non-teaching staff (Group ‘C’ & ‘D’) and teaching staff (Classes IX-XII) by the West Bengal Central School Service Commission and West Bengal Board of Secondary Education.

In the remand copy, the ED confirmed receiving multiple complaints wherein it is alleged that 'then Education Minister, Partha Chatterjee in connivance with his associates, looted huge money by selling Government jobs, i.e, Primary Teachers, Assistant teachers for class IX to XII and laundered the same through companies/proprietorship firms running in the name of different persons. That the inputs received also indicated towards the laundering of the proceeds of crime through one Arpita Mukherjee who is a close associate of Shri Partha Chatterjee'.

'Partha Chatterjee & Arpita Mukherjee found involved in money laundering'

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday, July 22, carried out search operations at various premises in West Bengal linked to the alleged irregularities in the recruitment of teachers and non-teaching staff in government schools. Search operations took place in at least 13 locations in the state, including the residence of Partha Chatterjee, state industry and commerce minister, in south Kolkata, and his associate Arpita Mukherjee.

In the remand copy, the agency highlighted the recovery. As per the agency, incriminating documents have been recovered from Partha Chatterjee's residence including documents related to the appointment of group D staff, like the admit cards of the candidates, summary of final results, intimation letter for verification of testimonials and personality among others.

Also, the agency said that from Arpita Mukherjee's residence, cash amounting to more than Rs 20 crore have been recovered, 'which is nothing but proceeds of crime generated in relation to the criminal activities for giving illegal appointments to assistant teachers for class IX to XII as well as Primary teachers in lieu of money'.

"That Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee were found involved in the commission of the offence of money laundering, by indulging in a criminal conspiracy for the object of illegally giving jobs for the post of Asst teachers in class IX to XII and also in primary teachers and generating huge proceeds of crime and for having knowingly indulged, assisted, involved and being a party in the process and activity connected to the proceeds of crime including its concealment, possession, acquisition, use and projecting and claiming the said proceeds of crime as untainted property deriving illegal monetary gains and hence, have committed the offence of Money Laundering," the remand copy read.