SSC Recruitment Scam: TMC Defends Partha Chatterjee; Claims 'ED Is Being Run By BJP'

The Trinamool Congress on Monday slammed Enforcement Directorate (ED) and said that the agency is being run by the Bharatiya Janata Party. The remarks come after ED arrested West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee in connection to the SSC recruitment scam.

"We are watching the situation and have faith in the judiciary. TMC will not tolerate any discrepancy or malpractice in party or in government. TMC will act after the judiciary comes out with its verdict," TMC leader Firhad Hakim said while addressing a press conference.

'ED is being run by BJP': TMC

Slamming centre, he said, "In today's situation, it seems like ED is being run by BJP. If Suvendu Adhikari is saying that a lot of things are going to be found in the future even before ED is giving any statement. It means that ED is politically influenced by BJP."

TMC MP Kunal Ghosh said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has completely lost its mind. He questioned what happened to cases against Suvendu Adhikari.

"Tathagata Roy had once said that if you join BJP no agencies will go after you. Everything within the law is acceptable to us, non-law is a bigger problem. The action is taken selectively," he said.

Ghosh said that BJP does not have any right to speak about corruption. "If Partha had joined BJP about two months, then the ED would not have found anything against him. Even if they have, they wouldn't have let anyone know about it."

WB minister arrested over SSC recruitment scam, sent to 2-day ED custody

Bengal Industry Minister Partha Chatterjee was arrested by the ED on Saturday after 26 hours of questioning in relation to the probe into an alleged scam in SSC recruitment. He was later produced in court, which sent him to the ED custody for two days.

The agency also arrested the TMC minister's close aide Arpita Mukherjee, from whose residence cash was seized. His lawyer argued in the court that since no unaccounted money and documents have been found at his residential premises but at the house of Mukherjee, he should be granted bail, which the lawyers of the Enforcement Directorate opposed.