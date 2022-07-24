SSC Recruitment Scam: TMC Divided Over Partha Chatterjee's Cabinet Future, Inform Sources

A day after Partha Chatterjee's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the SSC scam, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is facing a major divide within the party, sources informed Republic. It is learnt that senior leaders of the party want Chatterjee to continue in his position, however, the younger section wants him sacked.

Sources also informed that one of the veteran leaders said that Chatterjee is someone who is highly expirienced, therefore, has to be a part of the government. Meanwhile, his aide Arpita Mukherjee has been sent to one-day ED custody.

On Saturday, Republic accessed the Enforcement Directorate's remand application, which led to the agency being granted 2-day custody of Partha Chatterjee on Saturday, July 23.

In its report, ED noted that an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) was registered on the basis of the First Information Report (FIR) of the CBI, under the directions of the Calcutta High Court, to probe 'corrupt activities of selling the jobs of primary teachers in lieu of money'.

Notably, earlier, the High Court had passed orders for CBI investigation for the illegal appointments of non-teaching staff (Group ‘C’ & ‘D’) and teaching staff (Classes IX-XII) by the West Bengal Central School Service Commission and West Bengal Board of Secondary Education.

Charges against Partha Chatterjee

The Enforcement Directorate arrested Partha Chatterjee in connection with the SSC scam on Saturday, July 23. Re-elected from the Behala Paschim seat in the 2021 Assembly polls, he previously held the portfolio of Education Minister in the Mamata Banerjee-led Cabinet.

He is presently the state's Commerce and Industry and Parliamentary Affairs Minister. Officials of the central agency conducted raids at his residence for over 26 hours. The money in denominations of Rs 500 and Rs 2000 was nabbed from the residential premises of Arpita Mukherjee. The massive cash stash with Arpita Mukherjee is suspected to be proceeds of crime in connection with the SSC recruitment scam.

While the CBI had been looking into the alleged irregularities in the recruitment of non-teaching staff (Group C & D), assistant teachers (Class IX-XII), and primary school teachers, the ED is probing the money laundering aspect. Partha Chatterjee was the Education Minister when this scam was allegedly pulled off.

He was interrogated by the CBI on April 26 and May 18. As per sources, Chatterjee was taken into custody as he was reportedly elusive about the source of money.