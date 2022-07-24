SSC Recruitment Scam: 'TMC Has Looted Poor People' Says CPI(M) After Partha's Arrest

A day after Partha Chatterjee's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the SSC scam, the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPIM) on Sunday lambasted the Trinamool Congress (TMC), stating that the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led party has been 'looting the state' of West Bengal for years, adding that the CM always gave a free reign to the corrupt leaders.

Speaking to ANI, Hannan Mollah of CPI(M) said, "This loot is going in West Bengal for past few years,;TMC ministers looted the poor's money. In the teachers appointment, Partha Chatterjee changed the whole system the Left had in WB. They took lakhs for failing and passing. They have got jobs by giving commission. This was going on for years. CPI(M) is stating from the very beginning, that loot is happening. But now we stand vindicated. Partha is leader of this SSC scam." "Mamata gave free reign to looters to get support; today Mamata is silent. Mamata government is to the criminal, by the criminal and for the criminal. A deep investigation should be done and the money should be returned to the people it was taken from. 3000 applicants who are protesting should be given job in place of this fake recruiters, there is no other way and this is our demand," he added.

Meanwhile, the Calcutta High Court has permitted Enforcement Directorate to take Partha Chatterjee to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar by air ambulance early morning on Monday, July 24. The ED earlier moved the Calcutta High Court on Sunday challenging a lower court order of sending arrested West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee to state-run SSKM Hospital. During the hearing, ED claimed that Chatterjee is an influential person and should not be kept in a state-run hospital. The federal agency also claimed that the TMC minister was threatening the agency. His aide Arpita Mukherjee has been sent to one-day ED custody.

Charges against Partha Chatterjee

The Enforcement Directorate arrested Partha Chatterjee in connection with the SSC scam on Saturday, July 23. Re-elected from the Behala Paschim seat in the 2021 Assembly polls, he previously held the portfolio of Education Minister in the Mamata Banerjee-led Cabinet.

He is presently the state's Commerce and Industry and Parliamentary Affairs Minister. Officials of the central agency conducted raids at his residence for over 26 hours. The money in denominations of Rs 500 and Rs 2000 was nabbed from the residential premises of Arpita Mukherjee. The massive cash stash with Arpita Mukherjee is suspected to be proceeds of crime in connection with the SSC recruitment scam.

While the CBI had been looking into the alleged irregularities in the recruitment of non-teaching staff (Group C & D), assistant teachers (Class IX-XII), and primary school teachers, the ED is probing the money laundering aspect. Partha Chatterjee was the Education Minister when this scam was allegedly pulled off.

He was interrogated by the CBI on April 26 and May 18. As per sources, Chatterjee was taken into custody as he was reportedly elusive about the source of money.