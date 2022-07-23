SSC Recruitment Scam: TMC Min Partha Chatterjee's Close Aide Arpita Mukherjee Arrested

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee's close aide Arpita Mukherjee in connection with the SSC recruitment scam, sources told Republic TV.

She was taken to the federal agency's office earlier today for questioning along with Partha Chatterjee who has been detained in connection with the scam.

Arpita Mukherjee, who has been described as a "close aide" of the Trinamool Congress Minister by ED, is an actor and has worked in a few Odia, Bengali and Tamil Films.

The ED recovered Rs 21 crore in cash on Friday. The money in denominations of Rs 500 and Rs 2000 was seized from the residential premises of Arpita Mukherjee. According to the ED, the massive cash stash is suspected to be proceeds of crime in connection with the SSC recruitment scam.

The ED stated, "The search team is taking the assistance of bank officials for the counting of cash through cash counting machines. A total of more than 20 mobile phones have also been recovered from the premises of Ms. Arpita Mukherjee, the purpose and use of which are being ascertained. Further, a number of other incriminating documents, records, details of dubious companies, electronic devices, foreign currency and gold has also been recovered from the various premises of the persons linked to the scam."

Bengal minister arrested over school jobs scam

The ED has already arrested Partha Chatterjee in connection with its probe into the alleged school jobs scam. He was arrested after 26 hours of questioning in connection with the probe since Friday morning.

Chatterjee is produced at Bankshall Court in Kolkata. The hearing will begin soon.