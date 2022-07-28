SSC Scam: After Sacking Partha Chatterjee, CM Mamata Says 'TMC Strict On Corruption'

After sacking arrested Trinamool Congress leader Partha Chatterjee as a minister, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC president Mamata Banerjee said that her party takes strict action against corruption.

"I have removed Partha Chatterjee as a minister. My party takes strict action on corruption. There are many plannings behind it but I don't want to go into details," Banerjee said.

The Chief Minister also stated that she will look after the portfolios held by Chatterjee for the time being.

Arrested Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee sacked from the cabinet

The Mamata Banerjee government on Thursday removed Partha Chatterjee from the ministry with immediate effect days after he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate, allegedly for misusing SSC recruitment and laundering money.

"Partha Chatterjee, minister in charge, department of industry, commerce and enterprises, department of information technology and electronics, department of parliamentary affairs and department of public enterprises and industrial reconstruction, is hereby relieved of his duties as MIC of the aforesaid department with immediate effect," an official order said.

The party's action comes after several party leaders, including TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh, spokesperson Debangshu Bhattacharya and others, demanded the sacking of Chatterjee from state cabinet.

It is worth noting that Trinamool's mouthpiece "Jago Bangla" has also stopped naming him either as a minister or the party's secretary-general. However, his name remains in the printer's line as its editor.

The ED arrested Chatterjee, who is also the secretary-general of the Trinamool Congress, on July 23, as a part of its probe into suspected irregularities in the School Service Commission's recruitment efforts (SSC).

Arpita Mukherjee, a close aide of Chatterjee, was also arrested by the federal agency, and money worth crores of rupees was seized from her multiple residences.