SSC Scam: Another TMC Neta Under Scanner, CBI Raids 6 Locations Linked To Paresh Adhikary

Amid the investigation into the School Service Commission (SSC) recruitment scam, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday raided six locations in Delhi and Kolkata. According to sources, the investigation is being linked to TMC leader Paresh Chandra Adhikary. The investigation agency reportedly carried out searches on premises linked to the former minister and his daughter Ankita.

Responding to the TMC leaders' allegations that BJP is targeting their party via investigation agencies, BJP leader Priyanka Tibrewal told Republic TV, "Nobody is being targeted. We don't even need to target them, we have all seen huge amounts of cash being recovered from their leaders."

"Paresh Adhikary was the Education Minister during the TMC rule and it should not be forgotten that his daughter got the job while thousands of youth were sitting on the street for over 550 days now who passed the exam. This proves that he was a part of the scam that was done by Partha Chatterjee." She further claimed that this might be the reason that he was removed from the ministry.

Tibrewal further alleged, "TMC leaders who are involved in corruption, including Bobby Hakim and others, have transported their cash out of India. However, the details will soon come out."

SSC recruitment scam

The scam dates back to 2016, when certain candidates, enlisted on the final panel of employees after successfully passing through the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBCSSC) examination process, including a written examination and interviews, eventually failed to secure appointments and moved the court alleging irregularities.

The court thereafter ordered a CBI investigation into the matter after seven cases of irregularities in the recruitment of assistant teachers in classes IX and X and non-teaching staff in group C and D in state-run and government-aided schools. The ED is also investigating the cases under the PMLA act.