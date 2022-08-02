SSC Scam: ED Raids Arpita Mukherjee's Alleged Store; 7 Teams Of Agency Probe Across WB

As Arpita Mukherjee, who is a close aide of former West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee and accused in the SSC recruitment scam, continues to deny her involvement, the Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday conducted fresh raids at a store in Baranagar, which is allegedly owned by her. Republic accessed visuals of the raid conducted, where several ED officers were seen entering the suspected shop, said to be a nail art parlour.

After nearly Rs 50 crore cash and jewellery were recovered from her residence by the ED last week, Arpita Mukherjee earlier in the day said, "The money does not belong to me, it was kept there in my absence". However, she had earlier allegedly confessed that close aides of Partha Chatterjee used to come and stack the money and she was not allowed to enter the flats. She has also allegedly revealed the names of 14 people involved in the scam. Partha Chatterjee has also reportedly claimed that the recovered money does not belong to him.

Moments ago, a woman hurled a shoe at former WB Minister Partha Chatterjee while being taken to the ED office from ECI Hospital. Speaking to the media present there, the agitated woman said, "I had come to throw my shoe on him. He has taken money from poor people. I would have been happier if the shoe would have hit him on his head."

On July 28, the ex-WB minister was sacked as Minister and also removed him from all party posts. He was also suspended from TMC. Chatterjee held the portfolios of Commerce & Industry, Parliamentary Affairs, Information Technology and Electronics, and Public Enterprises & Industrial Reconstruction in the state cabinet.

ED Recovers Cash From Partha Chatterjee’s Aide's Residence

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) recovered cash to the tune of Rs 27.9 crore from Arpita Mukherjee's residence during an overnight raid last Wednesday. The recovery from Arpita's residence in Belgharia Town Club of North 24 Parganas comes in addition to the Rs 21 crore cash that was seized from her flat in south Kolkata a week earlier. A black diary was also recovered from Arpita Mukherjee's residence which contained sensational information pertaining to the names of illegal recruits who need to be included in the merit list, as well as, how much money would be passed from what location.

Chatterjee was arrested by the ED after raids at his Kolkata residence for over 26 hours. The leader was sent to ED custody, following which, a special PMLA court in Kolkata on July 25 extended his ED remand and sent his aide Arpita Mukherjee to the investigation agency's custody till August 3.