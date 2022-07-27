SSC Scam: More Than Rs 27 Cr Cash Approx & 3-kg Gold At Arpita's Residence; Counting On

The Enforcement Directorate recovered a large amount of cash from one of the residences of West Bengal Industry Minister Partha Chatterjee's close aide Arpita Mukherjee on Wednesday in connection with the SSC recruitment scam. The new seizure may be more than Rs 25 crore, sources said. Gold bars weighing three kg were also seized.

Sources privy to the development told Republic Media Network that the counting of money may take a full night as the cash seizure is massive. State Bank of India (SBI) officials have reached Arpita's residence located at Belgharia Town Club in North 24 Parganas to calculate the total seized amount.

Sources informed that the cash trove could be recent. Meanwhile, more bank officials are being called in.

Apart from the Belgharia Town Club residence, raids were also conducted at three other premises. At least 24 other locations are also under ED's scanner.

"We have found a good amount of money from one of the flats in a housing complex. We have brought three note counting machines to know the exact amount," an ED official told PTI, adding that several crucial documents were found during the search.

Mukherjee was arrested by ED on June 23, a day after Rs 21 crore in cash was recovered from her flat in south Kolkata.

During interrogation, Mukherjee informed the federal agency about her properties in and around Kolkata. Since Wednesday morning, the ED has been conducting raids at those properties.

Asked about the questioning of the minister and Mukherjee, the official said that though Arpita has been "cooperative throughout", Partha Chatterjee was not.

West Bengal school jobs scam

The CBI, as instructed by the Calcutta High Court, is probing the alleged anomalies committed in the recruitment of Group-C and D staff as well as educators in government-sponsored and aided schools on suggestions of the West Bengal School Service Commission. The ED is tracking the money trail in the scam. When the alleged irregularities took place, Chatterjee was the education minister.

On Tuesday, a diary was recovered from Arpita's residence which included details related to illegal recruits whose names needed to be included in the merit list, as well as how much cash would be passed from what location.