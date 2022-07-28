Partha Chatterjee Removed From All TMC Party Posts After Mamata Ejects Him From WB Cabinet

After Partha Chatterjee's sacking as a minister in the West Bengal government, Trinamool Congress has also removed him from all its posts and suspended him from primary membership of the party, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew and MP Abhishek Banerjee announced.

Addressing a press conference, Banerjee said that Chatterjee has been suspended till the probe into the SSC recruitment scam is underway. If proven not guilty, he can return to the party, the Diamond Harbour MP added.

"Partha Chatterjee has been removed from TMC along with the post of General Secretary, National vice president and three other posts. He has been suspended till the investigation is underway. He can come back if proven not guilty," he said.

Banerjee added, "CM took the decision and the minister was removed. The probe into the matter is underway. If anyone commits something wrong then TMC won't spare him."

He said that the party has zero tolerance for corruption. "Investigating agency must complete the probe within the time limit. Even in the Sarada case nothing happened, it's just lingering. There should be a time-bound investigation."

Abhishek also said that Arpita Mukherjee from whose house sums of money were recovered is not from Trinamool.

This development comes hours after Partha Chatterjee was sacked as a minister with immediate effect. He held the portfolios of Commerce & Industry, Parliamentary Affairs, Information Technology and Electronics, and Public Enterprises & Industrial Reconstruction in the state cabinet.

'TMC strict on corruption': Mamata Banerjee

In her first response, CM Mamata Banerjee said that her party takes strict action against corruption. "I have removed Partha Chatterjee as a minister. My party takes strict action on corruption. There are many plannings behind it but I don't want to go into details," she said.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Chatterjee on July 23 in connection with its probe into alleged irregularities in the recruitment drives by the School Service Commission (SSC).

The federal agency has also arrested Chatterjee's close aide Arpita Mukherjee and seized crores of rupees from her residences in different parts of the city.