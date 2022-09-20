The Mamata Banerjee-led government's move to table a resolution against central agencies on Monday invited the ire of West Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. Claiming that the central agencies are selectively targeting leaders of the ruling party in the state and creating an atmosphere of fear, the resolution affirmed that this was a part of a larger conspiracy to topple democratically-elected governments. As TMC has an overwhelming majority, the resolution was passed with 189 MLAs voting in its favour and 69 against it.

Citing the example of the SSC recruitment scam probe to back the investigation carried out by central agencies such as CBI and ED, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury opined, "The investigation is happening on the instructions of the court. Even we want that the probe should take place under the supervision of the court. That's why I petitioned the court. The corruption which has taken place in the SSC recruitment, all these cases are serious. There has been large-scale corruption in this. It should be a court-monitored probe. And the guilty should be punished."

"The court constituted the Bag committee headed by a retired judge which submitted its report owing to which the common people of Bengal understood the extent of corruption. Because of the Bag committee, the court had ordered a CBI probe. I don't know whether this issue comes under the jurisdiction of the Legislative Assembly. Because it was essential to have a discussion on many other issues in the Legislative Assembly. But to pass a resolution in the Legislative Assembly just to stop ED and CBI and a probe which is happening under the supervision of the court is weird," he added.

The SSC recruitment scam

While the CBI had been looking into the alleged irregularities in the recruitment of non-teaching staff (Group C & D), assistant teachers (Class IX-XII) and primary school teachers, the ED is probing the money laundering aspect. Senior TMC leader Partha Chatterjee was the Education Minister when this scam was allegedly pulled off. He was interrogated by the CBI on April 26 and May 18. The ED arrested him on July 23 after conducting raids at his Kolkata residence for over 26 hours. Moreover, it seized Rs 20 crore in cash from Arpita Mukherjee's residential premises.

Under fire from BJP, Banerjee not only sacked Chatterjee from the Cabinet but also removed him from all party posts. While his judicial custody was extended till September 28, a Kolkata court remanded him to CBI custody on September 16. A day earlier, the ED filed a 172-page charge sheet before the PMLA court at the Bankshall Court against Chatterjee, Mukherjee and 6 other companies.