SSC Scam: Proof Of Partha-Arpita Property Deal Accessed; Duo Brought Land For Rs 20 Lakh

The links between suspended Trinamool Congress leader Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee are exposed as documents related to a land purchase agreement, accessed by Republic, show the two jointly brought a property in at Bolpur-Santiniketan in Birbhum district in 2012.

The property was purchased for Rs 20 lakh. Republic TV contacted the Bolpur family which sold the family to Partha and Arpita. However, they refused to comment and said that they will only answer to investigating agencies.

The property document accessed by Republic mentions Arpita Mukherjee and Partha Chatterjee as the "purchasers" of a property named "APA". The property was over 7,000 square feet, the document revealed.

Interestingly, the property was brought before Partha Chatterjee was handling the Education portfolio. The land was brought in 2012 and Chatterjee became Education minister in 2014.

Enforcement Directorate arrested Partha Chatterjee on July 23 in connection with its investigation into alleged irregularities in the recruitment by the West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC). His close aide Arpita Mukherjee was also arrested and crores of rupees were seized from her residence.

Money recovered by ED does not belong to me: Partha

On Sunday, Partha Chatterjee claimed money recovered during ED raids does not belong to him and time will tell who are conspiring against him.

Speaking to media outside ESI Hospital, he said, "The money (recovered) is not mine." When asked if anybody was conspiring against him, he said, "You will get to know when the time comes."

On Friday, Chatterjee had claimed that he was a victim of a conspiracy and expressed dismay over the Trinamool Congress' decision to sack him. "This decision (to suspend me) could influence an impartial probe," he had said.

About Bengal Chief minister Mamata Banerjee's decision to sack him, he said, "Her (Banerjee's) decision is right."