SSC Scam: TMC's Manik Bhattacharya Summoned By ED On July 27, First After Search Operation

In the recruitment scam, Trinamool Congress' Manik Bhattacharya has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate at 12 noon on July 27, Wednesday. This is the first summon to the Member of the Legislative Assembly of West Bengal after search operations were conducted at 13 premises including Bhattacharya's house in connection with the illegal appointment of non-teaching staff (Group C & D), teaching staff [Assistant teachers (Class IX-XII) and teachers in Primary school.

Among the premises was also the residential complex of former Education Minister and TMC leader Partha Chatterjee and his aide Arpita Mukherjee. From Chatterjee, incriminating documents related to the appointment of group C & D staff, like the admit cards of the candidates, summary of final results, intimation letter for verification of testimonials and personality among others, were recovered. From Mukherjee, cash amounting to more than Rs 20 crore, purportedly proceeds of crime, has been recovered. Concluding that the documents, as well as stashes of cash, recovered make the involvement of Chatterjee and Mukherjee in the scam clear, both were arrested on July 23. Post the arrest, while Chatterjee was remanded to 2-day ED custody, Mukherjee was sent to 1-day custody.

On the day of the expiry of the custody,i.e., on July 25, the court extended it till August 3. After hearing arguments of Chatterjee represented by Advocate Debashish Roy; Mukherjee, represented by Advocate Niladri Bhattacharya and ED, represented by the Additional Solicitor General, SV Raju, Special court judge Jibon Kumar Sadhu, extended the custody.

Mamata Banerjee distances from Recruitment scam

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee broke her silence on the SSC recruitment scam on Monday, distancing herself from arrested Chatterjee and his aide Mukherjee. Addressing a gathering, Banerjee asserted that she 'does not support corruption or any wrongdoing'.