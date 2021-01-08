Stalin Agrees For Debate With TN CM; Asks EPS To Pen Letter To Guv, Bring Other Ministers

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin asked CM Edappadi Palaniswami to 'fix a date & pick a place' as he accepted the AIADMK leader's challenge for a debate on the corruption charges levelled by the former on the TN CM. DMK & Stalin have been on the front-foot in attacking the incumbent AIADMK government and have accused EPS and his cabinet ministers of being involved in large-scale corruption. Earlier on Wednesday, TN CM EPS had challenged MK Stalin to a debate on the 'false allegations' being levelled against the government by DMK and told Stalin to be prepared to answer his questions.

Accepting TN CM EPS's challenge for a debate, MK Stalin laid down certain 'conditions' that he wished the former to follow before the two locked horns. Stalin asked the AIADMK leader to pass a resolution in the Assembly to seek the Governor's approval for an inquiry into the allegations made against his government. Further, the DMK chief asked CM EPS to bring his Cabinet colleagues, including TN Dy CM O Pannerselvam, to the debate where he claimed corruption charges against the AIADMK netas would be exposed by him. Stalin slammed Edappadi Palaniswami for making 'shameless' claims of not being involved in corruption and cited EPS' alleged 'U-turn' on the response to his relatives being granted tenders from the state government.

DMK's campaign

Flagging issues in sectors like agriculture and education, the DMK launched a campaign titled "werejectadmk", and urged people to defeat the AIADMK in the elections. DMK chief Stalin and senior party functionaries are currently visiting villages and wards and conducting "gram sabhas". The DMK, out of power since 2011, is making a full-throttled bid to storm back and dethrone the AIADMK. Stalin has also stated that celebrities such as Rajinikanth and Kamal Hassan are being forced to join politics and launch parties to ensure that DMK does not win the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Stalin, who is eyeing his maiden CM-term, has declared that his party will win 200+ seats in the polls. It is to be noted that Prashant Kishor and his team IPAC have been roped in for DMK's campaign.

Tamil Nadu Assembly elections

Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu are due during April-May 2021 and the political parties have started their campaign. While DMK's MK Stalin is eyeing becoming Chief Minister for the first time, AIADMK has arrived at reconciliation between two warring factions - of Deputy CM O Pannerselvam (OPS) and CM E Palaniswamy (EPS). Incumbent E Palaniswamy has been named as its CM candidate and O Panneerselvam as the chief of the 11-member steering committee. The BJP is yet to make a formal announcement of the alliance with AIADMK and is in talks with Stalin's estranged brother MK Alagiri. On the other side, AIADMK has said that they are the big-brother within the NDA alliance. Meanwhile, Kamal Hassan is on a campaign trail and Alagiri has said that the launch of his political party will be in January. Superstar Rajinikanth who was about to launch his party this year has backed out due to health reasons.

