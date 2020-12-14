Stalin Attacks Rajnikanth's 'spiritual Politics'; Swami Vivekananda Quote Draws BJP Reply

Addressing a virtual meeting of DMK cadre from Ramanathapuram district, party chief MK Stalin in an indirect reference on Rajinikanth, said that some people think they will succeed only if they talk about spiritual politics. Stalin said that those people cannot defeat DMK as the party follows the ideas of Swami Vivekananda. This is Stalin's first remark attacking Rajinikanth after the Superstar announced his entry into politics. As the DMK president quoted Swami Vivekananda, BJP stepped in and Tamil Nadu state unit president L Murugan mocked Stalin saying that fear of BJP has forced him to quote Vivekananda.

Stalin said, “Some people think they can defeat DMK with spirituality. But Swami Vivekananda has said that doing good for people is real spirituality. Vivekananda also said serving others and being good at heart is the best form of spirituality and our party was created for that purpose.”

BJP mocks Stalin

However, BJP has mocked Rajinikanth and said that he is afraid and therefore quoting Swami Vivekananda. He also said that Stalin is well aware that people will send him away if he says that he doesn't believe in God.

At a time when the incumbent AIADMK-BJP alliance, DMK-Congress-Left front and fellow Kollywood actor Kamal Haasan have already sounded the poll bugle and have begun campaigning, Rajinikanth announced that he will launch his party in 2021 and share details about the same on December 31 this year. Last year, Rajinikanth revealed he would induct youngsters in his party, abolish unnecessary party positions & ruled out the possibility of him becoming the CM. Rajinikanth's warm relations with the central leadership of the BJP is also something that cannot be overlooked & their alliance partner AIADMK will sure look to cash-in on the Superstar's fame to retain power in the state.

