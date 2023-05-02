Stalin Avoids Comment On FM PTR’s Audio Clip, Says BJP Engaging In ‘cheap Politics’

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin issued his first response to the purported tape of the state Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan 's (PTR), in which he is allegedly heard making remarks about the assets of Chief Minister M K Stalin's son and Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and son-in-law V Sabareesan. CM Stalin said that the FM has given an explanation on this and he doesn't want to talk any further on the matter.

State BJP chief K Annamalai had earlier released audio clips of PTR wherein he was heard saying, “Both Udhay [Udhayanidhi Stalin, minister and son of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam head and CM Stalin] and Sabre [V. Sabareesan, the CM’s son-in-law] have realised, they have made more money in one year… now it is getting into a problem. How to handle it…”

‘I don’t want to talk…’: CM M K Stalin

“He himself gave a detailed explanation on this two times. I have time only to do my duties for people. I do not want to talk anything further on this and give publicity to those indulging in cheap politics,” said Tamil Nadu CM Stalin in his regular ‘Ungalil Oruvan’ video released on May 1 responding to the allegations against the state Finance Minister PTR.

The Tamil Nadu Minister responded to the purported audio and said the clip is ‘fabricated’ and “no malicious attempts to divide Chief Minister M. K. Stalin and him will ever succeed,” he said and further added, “Whatever I am, and whatever I have done in public life is because of my leader, DMK president and Honourable Chief Minister M.K. Stalin,” PTR has said in the statement.

Annamalai’s allegations

In a purported audio recording released by K Annamalai the state Finance Minister PTR was heard saying, “I have been a long-time proponent of one man one post from the day I entered politics. It is what I like about the BJP. Who looks after the party, looks after the people separate those, right? Here every decision has to be by the minister, MLA… who looks after the party, looks after the people Ohh it’s easier to do money management… it’s not a system… they are taking the bulk of the spoils. The party which is the CM’s son and son-in-law… ask them to make the financing…right…so i decided watching this for eight months. This is not a sustainable model. The great luxury for me if i put my papers in, in the short term i get outbefore the shit starts blowing up in their face.”

Listen to the DMK ecosystem crumbling from within. The 2nd tape of TN State FM Thiru @ptrmadurai.



Special Thanks to TN FM for drawing a proper distinction between DMK & BJP! #DMKFiles pic.twitter.com/FUEht61RVa — K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) April 25, 2023

The BJP’s state unit has also submitted the tape to the Governor with a plea for inquiry into Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan 's (PTR) purported remarks about the assets of the DMK's 'first family' in an audio clip, which PTR claimed was ‘fabricated’.