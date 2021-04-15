Stalin Blames Govt's Lackadaisical Attitude For COVID Surge, Demands Universal Vaccination

In the wake of increasing cases of COVID-19, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President MK Stalin on Wednesday blamed the 'lackadaisical' attitude and the careless administration of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the prevailing situation in the State and the country and demanded a universal vaccination drive to check the situation. He also talked about the Tika Utsav announced by PM Modi and called it an attempt to 'divert' the attention of the people from the 'laxity' in handling the matter.

He asserted, "The BJP government's lackadaisical attitude and careless administration are the reason for the second wave having such a severe impact in the country, including Tamil Nadu," Stalin claimed. Talking about Tika Utsav, he added, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi was diverting his government's laxity on the handling of the matter."

Outlining that in Tamil Nadu only 40.21 lakh people were inoculated, he went to call out BJP's ally and the ruling party in the State AIADMK. "Why didn't AIADMK demand more vaccines and get them? If the Union government has decided to give the vaccines only based on the supply, then isn’t it a bad decision? Why didn’t the AIADMK government oppose the decision?” he asked.

Intensifying his attack on BJP and AIADMK, he added, "At least now, the government should decide to vaccinate everyone and send the vaccines to Tamil Nadu on a war footing. All the officials in Tamil Nadu should show interest in vaccinating the people."

COVID tally in Indi

Meanwhile, with over two lakh fresh cases reported in the last 24 hours, India hit a record daily spike, pushing the active COVID-19 count to breach the 14 lakh mark and the cumulative count to 1.4 crore. As per reports, Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, West Bengal and Bihar are the worst hit in what is being called the second wave of COVID-19.

In its fight against COVID-19, India, after a successful first and second phase, is presently conducting the third phase of the vaccination drive, in which it is administering vaccination to all citizens aged 45 and above. There are, however, demands from opposition to open the drive for all, irrespective of age and health.

(CREDITS-MKSTALIN/FACEBOOK/CDC/UNSPLASH/NARENDRAMODI/TWITTER)