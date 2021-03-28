Stalin Cautions DMK Leaders To Use Words Carefully, Says Won't Tolerate Lack Of Dignity

DMK supremo MK Stalin warned his party members to follow tradition and uphold dignity during polls ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Stalin's word of caution to the DMK cadre comes after former Union Minister A Raja and Leoni used derogatory language during their campaign, inviting a lot of flak from the ruling AIADMK and the people as well. In a statement addressed to his party cadre, Stalin claimed that the route of the victory was as important as reaching the milestone. The DMK chief cautioned his party leaders from uttering undignified statements and categorically stated that such remarks were unacceptable to the party leadership.

Stalin's warning to DMK leaders

DMK leaders spark controversy

Former Union Minister A Raja, in a campaign earlier this week, had remarked that CM EPS was worth a rupee lesser than DMK chief Stalin's following which the AIADMK leader responded to the remark on Thursday. Addressing a rally at Madurai, CM EPS responded to A Raja's slipper remark and launched a scathing attack on DMK, accusing them of making money from thin air - referring to the 2G scam that the Karunanidhi family was embroiled in. Reacting to A Raja's comments, EPS attacked DMK for comparing the CM of Tamil Nadu to the worth of Stalin's slipper and claimed that he was happy to be so as he was a poor farmer. The AIADMK CM face took a dig at DMK and said that those who 'stole' Rs 1.76 lakh crore would speak in the manner that A Raja spoke in. Further, EPS claimed that people like him could only purchase items with the money they had while DMK could buy more from the money they allegedly siphoned off.

Meanwhile, DMK leader Dindigul I Leoni kicked up a storm on the internet after he made a sexist remark against women while campaigning in Coimbatore for the party’s Thondamuthur candidate Karthikeya Sivasenapathy. In a video clip, Leoni was heard saying women “have lost their figures, putting on weight after consuming the milk of foreign cows”. Leoni said, "You know, there are many types of cows. On farms, you would have seen foreign cows. People use a milking machine for foreign cows. A person will switch on the machine and 40 liters of milk will come out in an hour. By drinking that milk, all our women have become fat like a balloon."

Tamil Nadu elections

With AIADMK announcing its state alliance with BJP, the EPS-OPS-led party has declared itself as the ' big brother' in the NDA alliance. Former Jaya aide Sasikala announced her sudden decision to quit politics, thereby ending speculations of her role in the upcoming elections. The AIADMK has also survived a long-running tug-of-war over its leadership with Sasikala announcing her intention to retire from politics, and her nephew TTV Dhinakaran allying his AMMK with the SDPI, Asaduddin Owaiai's AIMIM and Captain Vijaykanth's DMDK. Meanwhile, in a bid to woo voters, EPS has announced a massive farm loan waiver, free COVID vaccines, Pongal gift and rescinded cases against Jallikattu protestors, anti-CAA protestors, COVID lockdown violators and Kudankulam nuclear power plant protestors. Meanwhile, ex-CM Karunanidhi's successor - DMK chief MK Stalin eyes his maiden CM term as DMK cannot afford to lose a third straight Assembly election after sweeping the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls with 38 seats.