Balaji After Joining DMK Changed His Name To Mini Mahatma Gandhi, Says Annamalai

DMK leader V Senthil Balaji's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the alleged cash-for-jobs scam has triggered a political row in Tamil Nadu. While the ruling DMK has accused the BJP of misusing central agencies against rival parties, the BJP leaders have reminded Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin of his earlier statements where he had claimed Balaji, then in AIADMK, to be corrupt.

While speaking to reporters on Thursday (June 5), Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai said, "When MK Stalin was in the opposition party, Stalin said in a public meeting in Karur district that Senthil Balaji had committed corruption but now Senthil Balaji has been arrested by the enforcement directorate and Stalin is protesting. When Senthil Balaji joined the DMK, he changed his (Senthil Balaji) name to mini Mahatma Gandhi."

The BJP leader recently shared an old video of Stalin on Twitter where the latter is seen criticising Senthil Balaji for the alleged cash-for-job scam.

A gentle reminder to Thiru @mkstalin on what he spoke a few years back about the #CashForJobScam tainted Thiru Senthil Balaji.



Are you going to refute this, Thiru @mkstalin?



Why are you playing victim card today? https://t.co/ybFUtqrFov pic.twitter.com/c1YeCyhvFn — K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) June 14, 2023

Annamalai's remark came after Stalin slammed the BJP for targeting the rival parties through the use of central agencies. “BJP is trying to fight a party indirectly with the help of agencies without being able to face us directly. The time is coming when they themselves will realise it. BJP is hell-bent on taking revenge on parties with the help of agencies under them. I have already stated that this is the only way they know. There are ample examples throughout the country in recent times.”

What's the case against Balaji?

The money laundering case against Senthil Balaji pertains to his tenure as state transport minister in the AIADMK government led by the late J Jayalalithaa from 2011 to 2015. The minister was accused of seeking money from candidates in exchange for giving them jobs under various departments of his ministry. From drivers to conductors, he allegedly received kickbacks from many people for appointing them to the transport corporation. At that time, CM Stalin served as the leader of the opposition in the assembly and strongly criticised the corruption under the AIADMK government.