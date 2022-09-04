Stalin Lauds Kerala CM For Successful South Meet

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday congratulated his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan for successfully conducting the South Zone Council meeting.

Writing to Vijayan, Stalin congratulated him for the successful conduct of the South Zone Council meeting at Thiruvananthapuram on September 3.

"It was a pleasure to be your guest during the past two days and enjoy the thoughtful hospitality extended to us. I wish to thank you for the same and I am sure that we will take forward the initiatives recently mooted to the next level soon," Stalin said in his letter.

In his address at the 30th council meet, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had urged southern states to explore joint solution for river water sharing issues. Stalin had urged the Centre to create a high-speed rail corridor connecting locations within Tamil Nadu and neighbouring States.

