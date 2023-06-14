Stalin Meets Senthil Balaji, Madras HC To Hear Plea Of DMK Neta's Wife Today

Why you’re reading this: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin on Wednesday (June 14) met state Electricity Minister Senthil Balaji at a hospital in Chennai where he was admitted after complaints of chest pain. Balaji’s admission to the hospital followed his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case. Coming down heavily on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government after meeting Balaji, Stalin termed the interrogation a “political vendetta.”

Balaji's wife has moved a Habeas corpus plea in the Madras High Court calling his arrest unlawful. The court has agreed to take the case for an emergency hearing in the afternoon today (June 14).

3 things you need to know:

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin met Senthil Balaji at a Chennai hospital and termed ED's interrogation a "political vendetta."

DMK government will file an appeal in Madras HC against the arrest.

Balaji's wife has moved a Habeas corpus plea in the Madras HC which will be heard today.

Stalin hits out at BJP

Slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the action, Stalin tweeted, “What was the purpose of the enforcement department to torture Minister Senthil Balaji so that he would get chest pain even after he said that he would cooperate fully with the investigation? Is it necessary for the enforcement officers to act in a dehumanizing manner in violation of the legal procedures required by the case?”

“DMK is responsible for these threats of BJP. Don't fear. People will learn a lesson in 2024 elections,” he added.

He questioned the need for such a probe after Balaji assured full cooperation asking "if such an inhumane action by the ED officials is warranted."

Senthil Balaji's wife's intervention and HC's emergency hearing

Following the high drama over ED's arrest of DMK Minister Senthil Balaji, the DMK leader's wife moved the Madras HC. DMK advocate and MP NR Elango presenting the case to Madras High Court stated, "Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji has been taken into custody by ED. The intimation of Senthil's arrest was not furnished. Guidelines not followed."

Following the appeal, the court said that it will look into the matter after formalities regarding the numbering of the Habeas corpus petitions are completed.