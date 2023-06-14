Stalin Meets Senthil Balaji, Madras HC To Hear Plea Of DMK Neta's Wife Today

Quick links:
Stalin meets Senthil Balaji, will file appeal in Madras HC. (Credit:ANI)
Why you’re reading this: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin on Wednesday (June 14) met state Electricity Minister Senthil Balaji at a hospital in Chennai where he was admitted after complaints of chest pain. Balaji’s admission to the hospital followed his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case. Coming down heavily on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government after meeting Balaji, Stalin termed the interrogation a “political vendetta.”
Balaji's wife has moved a Habeas corpus plea in the Madras High Court calling his arrest unlawful. The court has agreed to take the case for an emergency hearing in the afternoon today (June 14).
#BREAKING | Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin meets state minister Senthil Balaji at Omandurargovernment hospital in Chennai.— Republic (@republic) June 14, 2023
Republic #LIVE from outside Omandurar government hospital in Chennai.#DMK #SenthilBalaji #ED #MKStalin https://t.co/6CjsNJaatY pic.twitter.com/UuOdcB5VCW
3 things you need to know:
Slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the action, Stalin tweeted, “What was the purpose of the enforcement department to torture Minister Senthil Balaji so that he would get chest pain even after he said that he would cooperate fully with the investigation? Is it necessary for the enforcement officers to act in a dehumanizing manner in violation of the legal procedures required by the case?”
“DMK is responsible for these threats of BJP. Don't fear. People will learn a lesson in 2024 elections,” he added.
He questioned the need for such a probe after Balaji assured full cooperation asking "if such an inhumane action by the ED officials is warranted."
Following the high drama over ED's arrest of DMK Minister Senthil Balaji, the DMK leader's wife moved the Madras HC. DMK advocate and MP NR Elango presenting the case to Madras High Court stated, "Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji has been taken into custody by ED. The intimation of Senthil's arrest was not furnished. Guidelines not followed."
Following the appeal, the court said that it will look into the matter after formalities regarding the numbering of the Habeas corpus petitions are completed.
Get all the latest Politics News, politics news, today's headlines, political news of India today, and more real-time, breaking India News, Entertainment News, Education News , Top Sports News, Live Cricket News, Technology News update, and state election election results at Republic World.