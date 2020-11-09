Stalin Pens Down Letter To Kamala Harris In Tamil, Congratulates Her Over Her Victory

DMK president M K Stalin on Monday congratulated vice-president-elect Kamala Harris, calling her election to the post 'a matter of pride' for Tamil Nadu. Penning down a letter for her in Tamil, Stalin remarked that her victory had given the Dravidian movement 'a sense of confidence', which had since history, believed in an egalitarian society and gender equality. The DMK president also exuded confidence that Harris would bring 'many laurels' to the US, adding that her hard work had proved that a woman with Tamil roots was qualified to govern even the United States of America.

“Let your tenure bring more laurels to America and herald the pride of Tamil heritage to the world,” he said adding Tamil Nadu looked forward to her visit.

Harris makes history

Kamala Harris has made history becoming the first woman, the first Black woman, and the first woman of South-Asian origin to become the 46th Vice President of the United States in a nail-biting finale to the long-drawn counting process.

After US media called the race for the 2020 US Presidential Elections, declaring Joe Biden as the next President post a sweeping victory for the Blue in Pennsylvania, Harris, marked many firsts as she braces herself to become the highest-ranking woman ever to serve in the US government.

Not only is the California senator the first woman to hold the post, but she is also the first black woman and the first woman of Indian-origin to serve at the prestigious post in the government.

Harris was born to a Jamaican father and an Indian mother on October 20 in 1964, at Oakland in California. Her mother, Shyamala Gopalan, was born in Chennai before she moved to the US for further studies.

(With Agency Inputs)