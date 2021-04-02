Stalin Rules Out 'Modi & Masala' Effect In Tamil Nadu, Alleges Efforts Made To Bury Tamil

As campaigning for the upcoming Tamil Nadu elections draws to an end, DMK chief MK Stalin yet again fired a fresh salvo at the AIADMK-BJP alliance, claiming that the 'Modi magic' would do no wonders in Tamil Nadu. The war of words and mudslinging between AIADMK & BJP and the DMK has intensified over the past few weeks as the road to the elections heats up and Stalin's remarks came as PM Modi landed in Madurai where he will address a public meeting on Friday. Campaigning at the Mylapore, T Nagar constituencies on Thursday, Stalin claimed that it was essential for the people of Tamil Nadu to protect their self-respect as there were áttempts being made to bury Tamil', use NEET to deny Tamilians the chance to become doctors and wedge a divide in the name of caste. The DMK supremo claimed that Tamil Nadu was the land were Kalaignar Karunanidhi, Annadurai and Periyar were born and that 'Modi masala' will not work there.

DMK's Stalin rules out Modi masala effect in Tamil Nadu

"We must protect our self-respect. We're seeing how caste crimes are happening, how among people, differences are being forced in, attempts to bury Tamil. To make sure there shouldn't be opportunities for doctors, NEET is being brought in. Religion and caste are being imposed on us in all possible manners. I say this is the land where Periyar, Kalaignar Karunanidhi, Anna were born. This Modi, Masala all won't be of any effect here!", Stalin claimed during his campaign in Chennai on Thursday. READ | Kamal Haasan & DMK's Stalin congratulate Rajinikanth on receiving Dadasaheb Phalke award

Udhayanidhi Stalin accuses PM Modi killed Sushma Swaraj, Arun Jaitley

Addressing a campaign, Udhayanidhi Stalin accused PM Modi of sidelining senior leaders from his stint as Gujarat CM and went on to cite a 'list'. Reciting the list, Stalin's son claimed that late BJP leaders Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley had died due to PM Modi's 'torture' while claiming that the latter had also trampled upon senior leader LK Advani, who conducted the Rath Yatra. Udhayanidhi Stalin went on to allege that PM Modi had also sidelined senior BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi while claiming that TMC leader and ex-BJP neta Yashwant Sinha had exited the BJP and joined another party owing to PM Modi's 'torture'. The DMK Youth Wing secretary further claimed that Vice President Venkaiah Naidu had been sidelined by PM Modi as well.

"There was a leader called Sushma Swaraj. She passed away because she couldn't take Modi's torture. There was a leader called Arun Jaitley. He also passed away due to Modi's pressure and torture. There was a leader called Venkaiah Naidu, they used to say he will be the next Prime Minister. Now, they have sidelined him also', Udhayanidhi Stalin claimed during his campaign.

Tamil Nadu elections

With AIADMK announcing its state alliance with BJP, the EPS-OPS-led party has declared itself as the ' big brother' in the NDA alliance. Former Jaya aide Sasikala announced her sudden decision to quit politics, thereby ending speculations of her role in the upcoming elections. The AIADMK has also survived a long-running tug-of-war over its leadership with Sasikala announcing her intention to retire from politics, and her nephew TTV Dhinakaran allying his AMMK with the SDPI, Asaduddin Owaiai's AIMIM and Captain Vijaykanth's DMDK. Meanwhile, in a bid to woo voters, EPS has announced a massive farm loan waiver, free COVID vaccines, Pongal gift and rescinded cases against Jallikattu protestors, anti-CAA protestors, COVID lockdown violators and Kudankulam nuclear power plant protestors. Meanwhile, ex-CM Karunanidhi's successor - DMK chief MK Stalin eyes his maiden CM term as DMK cannot afford to lose a third straight Assembly election after sweeping the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls with 38 seats.