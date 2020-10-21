Stalin Says EPS-OPS Will Split After Losing Polls; 'not Loyal To Jayalalithaa As Claimed'

Slamming the AIADMK govt for allegedly being inefficient in its duties towards the people of Tamil Nadu, Opposition leader MK Stalin claimed Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy CM O Panneerselvam will part ways after they lose the upcoming 2021 elections in Tamil Nadu. Speaking at the virtual Mupperum Vizha organised by the party in Theni on Tuesday, the DMK President said both have been disloyal to late chief minister J Jayalalithaa who was instrumental in their rise to power.

On Arumughaswamy Commission

Alleging hand of Dy. CM OPS and Health Minister Vijayabaskar of knowing the truth behind Former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's death, Stalin said:

" It has been three years since the Arumughaswamy commission was set up. Infact, the commission was the condition/reason OPS stated he returned back to the AIADMK after he split from the AIADMK. They had set up the commission with the timeline set as 3 months to find out the cause behind the former CM's death. But it has been three years. Several times the commission has given summons to them (AIADMK) an till now, no action has been taken. In the summons called, Neither OPS nor Vijayabaskar has appeared before the commission. Pannerselvam blames Vijaybaskar, and Vijaybaskar says it's OPS. If we look at all they're saying, it looks like both of them have a hand behind this."

'Neither are loyalists of J Jayalalithaa'

Claiming that neither the top leaders of AIADMK, EPS and OPS were true Jayalalithaa loyalists as they claimed to be, Stalin said, "If EPS and OPS are loyalists of Jayalalithaa, as they keep saying they are,they should have made sure justice has been brought to her death, with culprits behind her death being caught. They have failed to clear the doubts behind Jayalalithaa's death."

"If not for Jayalalithaa, there would neither have been an EPS or OPS nor would they have reached where they are today. They have no loyalty, or gratefulness towards Jayalalithaa who was the reason behind them reach such a stature. If they don't have loyalty towards the person who was behind their rise to power, their leader, how do you think EPS and OPS will be loyal towards people of Tamil Nadu?," he stated adding that AIADMK had failed the people of Tamil Nadu miserably.

'AIADMK Failed people of TN'

The DMK Chief in the meeting talked about the incidents that have taken place in the recent past, including NEET, students suicide, farm bills, the Covid crisis in the state, etc and said the ruling party had failed miserably in tackling the issues in the state. Asserting DMK will fight for justice to all the atrocities committed by the AIADMK, M K Stalin stated, "Let them go in any direction. Whether it is the mystery over the death of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa or the murder in Kodanad estate or corruption cases, we will conduct an inquiry as per law and bring those responsible to book (when the DMK comes to power)."