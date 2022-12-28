Stampede At Chandrababu Naidu’s Rally In Nellore; 8 TDP Workers Died, Several Injured

In shocking development from Andhra Pradesh, eight people died during Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president and former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's roadshow in the Nellore district allegedly due to a stampede. Several people, who were also injured in the incident, are receiving treatment at the hospital.

The incident took place during TDP's 'Idem Karma Mana Rashtraniki' campaign against the ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) government. Following the incident, Chandrababu Naidu visited the injured and the families of the deceased at the hospital.

Scuffle broke out between party workers: Police

Andhra Pradesh | Seven TDP workers lost their lives after a scuffle broke out between party workers during a public meeting being held by TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu in Kandukuru of Nellore district today.



7 people have lost their lives, injured admitted to hospital: Police pic.twitter.com/uqU1j8K66X — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2022

According to a video shared by TDP on Twitter, hundreds of people can be seen during the party's roadshow as Chandrababu Naidu is atop a vehicle waving at his followers.

TDP announces Rs 10 lakh to victims kin

In a tweet, TDP said that "Chandrababu Naidu has announced that he will stand by the families of Telugu Desam fans and activists who died in a fight at the Telugu Desam Sabha premises in Kandukuru, Nellore district, who unfortunately fell into the canal next to it, and will provide financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh to each family."

The TDP said that the party stands by the injured workers and the children of the victims will be educated in NTR Trust educational institutions.

కార్యకర్తల మృతి పట్ల మౌనం పాటించిన చంద్రబాబు గారు, ప్రమాదంలో గాయపడిన వారు కోలుకునే వరకూ పార్టీ అండగా ఉంటుందని, బాధితుల పిల్లలను ఎన్టీఆర్ ట్రస్టు విద్యా సంస్థల్లో చదివిస్తాం అని చెప్పారు. (2/2) — Telugu Desam Party (@JaiTDP) December 28, 2022

TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh said, "The death of TDP workers who are members of our family is a great loss to the party. My deepest condolences to their families. Arrangements have been made to provide better treatment to the injured."

కందుకూరు చంద్రబాబు గారి పర్యటనలో అపశ్రుతి తీవ్ర దిగ్భ్రాంతికి గురిచేసింది. మా కుటుంబ సభ్యులైన టిడిపి కార్యకర్తల మృతి పార్టీకి తీరనిలోటు. వారి కుటుంబాలకు ప్రగాఢ సంతాపం తెలియజేస్తున్నాను. క్షతగాత్రులకు మెరుగైన వైద్యం అందించే ఏర్పాట్లు చేశాం.(1/2) — Lokesh Nara (@naralokesh) December 28, 2022

BJP leader Vishnu Vardhan Reddy requested the YSRCP government to provide emergency medical support to those injured. "I'm praying for the speedy recovery of the injured & my deepest condolences to the victim's family. Om Shanti," he said.