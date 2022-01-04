Stampede Ensues At Congress Event In UP's Bareilly; Party Leader Calls It 'human Nature'

In a shocking incident that was reported from Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, scores of young girls were injured in a Congress event that was helmed by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The event - "Ladki hoon, Lad sakti hoon" was organised by the grand old party's General Secretary as a part of campaigning for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. However, the event which was already being held in violation of COVID-19 norms and amid Omicron concerns soon turned into a stampede.

Moreover, in shocking remarks, Congress leader and former Bareilly mayor Supriya Aron attempted to shrug off the incident and bluntly termed it as "human nature". Supriya Aron further justified the stampede and remarked that stampede can happen here if it happened in Vaishno Devi. Even though she apologised for the incident, Aron also claimed that people want the Congress government to make a comeback in Uttar Pradesh. In addition, she also claimed that the incident was "planned and people were planted".

"When a stampede can happen in Vaishno Devi, it can happen here too. These are just girls and they haven't gone to school yet. They ran here and there. It happened, it is human nature," said Supriya Aron. "All sorts of people entered here. This can also be a conspiracy as no one saw the persons responsible for this incident. This did not happen from our side and people might be planted to do this," she added.

BJP slams Priyanka Gandhi over Bareilly stampede incident

Visuals of the incident clearly showed the ruckus that ensued and the mismanagement by the volunteers. After the videos of the stampede went viral, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) attacked Congress. BJP leader Priti Gandhi took to Twitter and slammed Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi. Priti Gandhi has questioned Priyanka Gandhi over the incident and claimed that she "played with human lives to fulfil her political ambitions".

Shocking visuals from Bareilly, #UttarPradesh!!



A stampede like situation has occurred at the Congress marathon. Several girls fell & have been hurt. Thankfully no lives were lost. Is it right to play with human lives to fulfill your political ambitions, @priyankagandhi ji?? pic.twitter.com/lkWXYrKDbw — Priti Gandhi - प्रीति गांधी (@MrsGandhi) January 4, 2022

