Stan Swamy Death: Opposition Leaders Urge President To Hold People Accountable For Death

The death of the 84-year-old activist Fr Stan Swamy on Monday has stirred up major opposition leaders. Following the incident, leaders of major opposition parties have written a letter to urge the intervention of the President to hold accountable those responsible for the detention, inhuman treatment, and death of Fr Stan Swamy. The letter addressed to Ram Nath Kovind which also demands the release of all detainees detained by misusing UAPA/Sedition etc., on politically motivated charges, was signed by Sonia Gandhi, MK Stalin among others.

Opposition leaders write to the President over Stan Swamy’s death

Activist Stan Swamy’s death came amid his fight for bail on the grounds of health issues. The news promptly sparked off intense reactions on social media from political leaders, activists, journalists as well as the public. The leaders of the opposition parties claimed that the Jesuit priest who was arrested last year under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in connection with the Elgar Parishad case, was held over politically motivated charges.

The letter sent to the President was signed by Sonia Gandhi (INC), Sharad Pawar (NCP), Mamata Banerjee (TMC), MK Stalin (DMK), Hemant Soren (JMM), HD Deve Gowde (JD-S), Farooq Abdulla (JKPA), Tejaswi Yadav (RJD), D Raja (CPI) and Sitaram Yechury (CPI-M). The letter addressed to Ram Nath Kovind also accused the government of non-rightfully treating a patient in custody.

The letter said, “We the undersigned leaders of the opposition parties are writing to you in deep anguish expressing our intense grief and outrage at the death of Father Stan Swamy under custody.” Speaking about the activist’s condition, it said, “He was denied treatment for his various ailments including debilitating Parkinson’s. Only after a nationwide campaign was conducted that even a sipper to drink liquids was made available to him in jail.”

The letter concluded by urging the President to take action on the issue. “We are urging your immediate intervention as the President of India to direct “your government” to act against those responsible for foisting false cases on him, his continued detention in jail and inhuman treatment. They must be held accountable.” The letter also requested President Kovind to release all those jailed in the “Bhima Koregaon case and other detainees under politically motivated charges”.

The Bhima Koregaon-Elgar Parishad case

One person died and several were injured on January 1, 2018, after violence had erupted at Koregaon-Bhima village in Pune district, where supporters had gathered to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon. The mob attack resulted in the Pune police arresting activists such as Sudha Bharadwaj, Shoma Sen, Arun Ferreira, and Vernon Gonsalves, Surendra Gadling, Sudhir Dhawale and P Varavara Rao for allegedly inciting violence through speech. Following the Bhima Koregoan violence that happened at the Elgar Parishad meeting, activists including Fr Stan Swamy was held under UAPA.

IMAGE: PTI