Starting From Goa, Cong Student Wing To Launch 'student Manifesto' In Poll-bound States

The National Students' Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the Congress party has decided to present a separate manifesto titles 'Student Manifesto' with nine relevant issues which need to be addressed at the earliest. Ahead of the Assembly elections, the student wing will be launching the manifesto in poll-bound states, starting with Goa, where the launch will take place today, January 25.

NSUI National President Neeraj Kundan will address the press conference at Goa headquarters in Panaji to campaign for the Congress party:

"Not just in Goa but all over the country the student's extremely affected by the BJP Government's negligence on all of the students' issues, whether it be postponing of exams or their policy on online classes, NSUI on every occasion had to fight and protest during COVID on every occasion when BJP failed to address the student's issues," added Kundan.

The manifesto specifically includes an aim to unite students against issues including unemployment and education.

NSUI slams BJP over education system

Speaking further on the political front, Neeraj Kundan said that the education system in Goa has failed ever since BJP came to power. He also claimed that out of five states going for polls next month, Goa has suffered maximum unemployment.

"This Student Manifesto is a clear message from NSUI to all the students that as well as their guardians that we strongly believe in the betterment of the future of Goa and its high time that the students stand together and demand what they deserve," mentioned NSUI President Neeraj Kundan.

After Goa, this manifesto will be launched in Uttarakhand, Punjab and Manipur.

Goa Election 2022

The Election Commission of India on January 8 announced that Goa will go to the polls on February 14. The counting of votes shall take place on March 10.

With 11,56,762 registered voters on the electoral rolls, the polling stations have been increased to 1,722. In view of the COVID-19 situation, all physical rallies and roadshows have been banned until January 31 and the polling time has been increased by one hour. While the BJP is the ruling party in Goa, in opposition are Goa Forward Party, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, Congress, and debutants Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

(With ANI inputs)