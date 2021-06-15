Last Updated:

'State-driven': Jadeep Dhankhar Questions Mamata Banerjee's Silence On Post Poll Violence

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar urged CM Mamata Banerjee to break her silence on violation of human rights & dignity of women in post-poll violence in the state

West Bengal

Voicing out concerns over the unabated violence in West Bengal which began after the assembly election results and had been going on from before that, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday urged CM Mamata Banerjee to break her silence on the "violation of human rights and dignity of women, destruction of property and perpetuation of miseries on political opponents". 

Terming the human rights violations and the violence as the worst since independence, he called upon CM Mamata Banerjee to have interaction on the pressing issue at the earliest. He has been raising the issue of post-poll violence regularly as the violence seems to continue unperturbed in West Bengal. Jagdeep Dhankhar wrote a letter to CM Mamata questioning her silence on the post-poll violence and alleged that the violence was "state-driven." 

'How can people be made to suffer for exercising the right to vote?': Guv Dhankhar 

BJP in West Bengal and Governor Dhankhar have been constantly raising voices against the alleged post-poll violence in the state. 

In his letter to Mamata Banerjee, Governor Dhankhar said, "In spite of your (Mamata Banerjee) attention having been drawn to the enormity of the situation, a huge exodus of people in search of cover for life and destruction of property worth crores, there has only been stunning silence at your end and you did not deem it necessary to even deliberate this grave human tragedy in any of the Cabinet Meetings so far."

"Your studied silence coupled with the absence of any steps to engage in rehabilitation and compensation to alleviate the unimaginable sufferings of people, force an inevitable conclusion that all this was state-driven. Your stance is plunging vast suffering populace in a state of hopelessness and helplessness. Such punitive decimation of human rights and dignity shames democracy," he further stated while questioning her "how can people be made to suffer for exercising the right to vote in a democracy?"

READ | TMC fumes at post-poll violence criticism; accuses WB Guv of appointing relatives as OSDs

Women move SC alleging gangrape by TMC workers

Dhankhar's letter comes a day after two women moved the Supreme Court to seek SIT probe into incidents of violence and gang rape after the election results. In their pleas before the apex court, the women said they were gang-raped by members of the ruling Trinamool Congress.

READ | Suvendu Adhikari meets PM Modi; makes big statement on WB violence's effect on BJP netas

One of the two women, a 60-year-old alleged that she was gang-raped in front of her six-year-old grandson, while her daughter-in-law was beaten up. She alleged that a mob of around 100-200 TMC supporters had on May 3 surrounded her house and threatened the family to leave. Another woman, a 17-year-old said she was allegedly raped while on her way back from school. She also claimed that while the crime was committed, the assailants allegedly said, "We'll teach you a lesson for supporting BJP."

READ | 'Don't want blood-soaked Bengal': Guv Dhankar appeals to CM Mamata after meeting Suvendu

The two women have filed separate pleas as intervention application in the main petition seeking an SIT probe in the West Bengal post-poll violence. 

Post Poll violence in West Bengal

West Bengal witnessed massive political violence after the election result trends gave an indication of TMC's landslide victory. BJP has claimed its grassroots workers have been killed by "TMC Goons". There have been widespread incidents of vandalism, rioting and even violent attacks on women workers, as stated by BJP.

READ | West Bengal Post Poll Violence: Two women allegedly gang raped by 'TMC Supporters' move SC

Hundreds of people who supported the BJP in the elections were forced to flee the state, taking refuge in Assam, while properties and residence of several BJP workers had been demolished and vandalised in the post-poll violence. BJP offices in several places were also been destroyed. Apart from BJP, all other parties such as the Congress, ISF and the Left parties also suffered post-poll violence and criticised the TMC for perpetrating it.

READ | Shocker: West Bengal tribal woman thrashed & stripped in public; six accused arrested

