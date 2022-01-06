Step-by-step, Republic Fact-checks Punjab Govt's Claims Denying Lapses In PM's Security

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security was breached in Punjab, Republic Media Network has accessed exclusive information of how the PM's contingency route by road was discussed during the Advance Security Liaison (ASL) on January 1 and 2. Sources have revealed that additional deployments were detailed during the meeting and vulnerable points were discussed, all of which were taken into account by the Punjab Police.

It is also being stated that the issue of agitation, including a possible blockade by protestors, was also thoroughly talked about, only after which, clearance for the contingency route was given by the local police. This completely shatters the Congress government's claims that PM Modi's decision to reach Ferozepur via road was 'last-minute'.

Moreover, a contingency rehearsal from Bhatinda to Ferozepur was carried out on January 4. Multiple conversations were also held between the Special Protection Group (SPG) director and DGP Punjab on the road journey and clearance for PM Modi's travel was given by the DGP. The SSP Bathinda piloted PM Modi's motorcade up to the Ferozepur border and was escorting him all along.

SPG Duty alone to secure PM?

Furthermore, the Punjab Government's claims that it was the SPG's duty to solely secure PM Modi during his journey also fall through. As per the SPG Blue Book Chapter 1, Rule 1 states that the overall responsibility for ensuring the safety of the PM rests with the State Government and responsibility for providing proximate security rests with the SPG as per the SPG Act 1988.

Chapter 1 Rule 2 states that State Police shall make all protective arrangements for the security and safety of the Prime Minister. Chapter 1 Rule 5 states that implementation of these rules will be the responsibility of the DGP of the state.

Major lapse in PM Modi's security

In a massive development in Punjab on Wednesday, PM Modi was forced to skip his Ferozepur rally as his security was compromised after he arrived in the state. At Ferozepur, an announcement was made on the stage that his visit is cancelled "due to some reason". It was then revealed that the PM's convoy was blocked by 'protestors' for 15-20 minutes. Moreover, the Punjab Government failed to deploy additional security as a part of the contingency plan. Owing to this, PM Modi was forced to travel back and fly out of the Bhatinda Airport. The MHA has sought a detailed report from the Congress government in Punjab and demanded strict action.

Image: ANI, Republic World