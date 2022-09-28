'Step Towards Polarisation': SP Highlights 2024 Poll Agenda Amid Row Over Centre's PFI Ban

The Samajwadi Party (SP) has released its first statement over the 5-year ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI) giving it a political twist. Samajwadi spokesperson Ameeque Jamei linked the Central government's action against the radical outfit to the 2024 elections claiming it is a step towards 'Polarisation'. He also stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government doesn't want to discuss primary issues of the country.

"The government has two agendas over banning PFI-- firstly they want no discussion on the issues like inflation, development, farmers, and health education. Secondly, they are doing polarisation for the 2024 elections, and through such actions, they are trying to scare the Muslim community," said SP Spokesperson. He further added, "The question is whether the revolt of teachers, Anganwadi, and farmers which is going on due to the wrong policies of this government, that is not going to stop. So you must vacate the throne for the 2024 polls because the people are moving forward".

Centre bans PFI in India for 5 years

The Central government banned the Popular Front of India, which has allegedly been involved in a series of violence and has "links" with global terror groups like ISIS. The Centre also outlawed several PFI associates for five years, following the second round of crackdown against its leaders. The organisations which have been declared banned under the stringent anti-terror law UAPA include - Rehab India Foundation, Campus Front of India, All India Imams Council, National Confederation of Human Rights Organisation, National Women's Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation, and Rehab Foundation, Kerala.

Following the ban, the digital footprint of the outfit and its associates are also being wiped out as the official website of the group was taken down on Wednesday, September 28. Also, the websites of its affiliated organisations are being wiped out from the internet. Rehab India Foundation, an affiliate of PFI’s website, has also been taken out from the world of the internet

The ban came after over 150 people allegedly linked with PFI were detained or arrested in raids across seven states on Tuesday, five days after a similar pan-India crackdown against the 16-year-old group had led to the arrest of over a hundred of its activities and seizure of several dozen properties.

In a late Tuesday night notification, the Union Home Ministry said some of the PFI's founding members are the leaders of the Students Islamic Movement of India and the PFI has linkages with Jamat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB). Both JMB and SIMI are proscribed organisations.

