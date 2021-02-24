Still At Large, Republic Day Riot-accused Lakha Sidhana Eyes More Rallies After Bhatinda

Wanted rioter Lakha Sidhana, who bears a bounty of Rs 1 lakh for his arrest, has released another inflammatory video instigating the youth of Punjab to join the farmers' rally in Bhatinda. This comes a day after Sidhana addressed the farmers' protest on his home-turf asking supporters to come out in large numbers and demonstrate against the Centre.

The alleged Republic day violence instigator Sidhana has been absconding since the Red Fort riot ensued and has posted several videos on social media urging the farmers to intensify their agitation against the farm laws. During the rally in Bhatinda, Sidhana addressed a huge rally for over 10 minutes but also managed to escape on a motorbike under the nose of the Punjab Police.

Punjab: Lakha Sidhana (in white shirt and sweater), an accused in Jan 26 Delhi violence, was seen at a farmers' rally in Bathinda.



In his latest video shared on Facebook, Lakha Sidhana thanked the organisers of the rally in Mehraj village and asked farmer leaders to hold a programme at the Delhi borders in the coming days. He further urged the youth to join the protest sites in large numbers.

“I want to tell the farmer unions that we are with you. Give us a programme...the government is targeting farmers and has launched a crackdown by sending notices, releasing photographs. If we do not react, the police and the government will continue to harass us,” Sidhana said.

The gangster assured his participation in the next event of Kisan morcha and pressed that it should be big and should be organised in Delhi.

Meanwhile, the rally organizers took no responsibility for the rioter's presence at the protest site, claiming that they had called for the gathering before Sidhana turned up.

"We wanted to send our voice to Kisan morcha that they have support from Punjab. The response of the gathering will reveal the next course of action from this rally. Lakha Sidhana is not in our contact though we have announced the rally before Lakha. He has supported the rally but we have no information if Lakha is visiting this rally," said Baba Hardeep Singh Dal Khalsa, the organizer of the rally.

In his last video, Sidhana had urged his followers to support Deep Sidhu, who was arrested in connection with the January 26 violence, after the police announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for leads to his arrest. Sidhu is accused of inciting violence and leading protesting farmers with their tractors to breach the historic Red Fort, where a religious flag was unfurled by a group of individuals on Republic Day.

Republic Day violence

The Delhi Police had permitted farmers to take out the tractor rally on three routes emanating from the Singhu border, the Tikri border, and the Ghazipur border on Republic Day. The Police mandated that a maximum of 5,000 persons with 5,000 tractors can participate in the rally from noon to 5 pm. However, the rally took a violent turn after groups of farmers broke police barricades at the Delhi border to enter the national capital before the allocated time. They breached the iconic Red fort and planted a religious flag there. Several arrests have been made in connection to the incident but key instigator Lakha Sidhana continues to be on the run.

The gangster-political activist had several cases registered against him in Punjab and was jailed many times. He had unsuccessfully contested the 2012 state assembly polls.

