Still Unsure? 'Looks Like NCP-Sena-Cong Will Form Govt, Will Tell Soon,' Says Raut

Hours after sources said that the interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi has agreed for an alliance with Shiv Sena, Sena's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut has said that final decision and an announcement will soon be made. However, Raut restrained from giving a clear answer, he said that situations are favouring a Congress-NCP-Sena government. He also reiterated that Maharashtra's next chief minister will be from Sena. Meanwhile, even as official announcement has not been made yet on the alliance, soon after the development, NCP's Rajya Sabha MP Majeed Memon spoke to Republic TV and confirmed the alliance.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Sanjay Raut said: "I have already met Pawar ji. After Cong-NCP meet, we can meet again. It looks like the Cong-NCP-Sena will form the government. The process is long to form a 3-Party government. The process has begun today. In the next 4-5 days, the process will get over. People of Maharashtra want a Sena CM and the CM will be from Sena. We will meet Congress-NCP. Uddhav ji is monitoring the developments in Delhi."

NCP-Congress leaders meet

Meanwhile, top Congress and NCP leaders met at Sharad Pawar's residence in New Delhi on Wednesday evening. They discussed a range of issues, including giving a final shape to the Common Minimum Programme (CMP) of both parties, as per sources. Further, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut will be meeting Sharad Pawar after the Congress-NCP meet. Leaders such as Ahmed Patel, Supriya Sule, Jairam Ramesh, Ajit Pawar, Chhagan Bhujbal, Mallikarjun Kharge are a part of the meeting.

Political Developments in Maharashtra after election results

Even as the Mahayuti alliance of Shiv Sena and BJP swept the assembly polls in the state with the BJP winning 105 seats and Sena securing 56 seats, they had a fallout over the chief ministerial post. While Sena claimed to have decided on a 50:50 formula for the CM post, BJP said that no such formula was discussed. At the other side, the Maha-Aghadi alliance - NCP won 54 seats and Congress won 44. After BJP made it clear to the governor that it will not form the government and Sena's and NCP's inability to gather numbers, governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari recommended President's rule, which was approved by the President. Even as President rule was implemented, Sena, NCP and Congress held several rounds of talks before deciding on the alliance on Wednesday.

