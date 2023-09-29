Karnataka Bandh: Cauvery Row Continues, Protesters Hold Mock Funeral Of TN CM Stalin

The Cauvery issue continued to intensify on Friday as Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) Praveen Shetty faction conducted a mock funeral procession of the ruling Congress MLAs and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. The protest was led by KRV district president Mahantesh.

Sources have revealed that the Karnataka Police tried to stop the protest; however, the protesters continued to agitate. Meanwhile, a large number of police have been deployed near the protest sites to control the situation in case of any disruption in law and order of the city.

KRV Praveen Shetty faction conducts mock funeral procession of Karnataka MPs and Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin. (Credit: Republic)

Meanwhile, BJP leaders on the other hand pulled effigies of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar near the saffron camp's office in Chikkamagaluru.

Karnataka bandh today

Karnataka is witnessing a statewide bandh on Friday, September 29. The bandh was called by pro-Kannada and farmer groups to protest against the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu amid a drought-like situation in several districts. This is the second strike that Bengaluru is witnessing after a bandh was called on Tuesday, September 26. The Karnataka Police have been deployed across the state to tackle protestors and avoid any law and order issues.

In view of the shutdown orders, prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) have been imposed in Karnataka's Mandya district. The Bengaluru administration also declared a holiday for all educational institutions in the city for the day.

“As Karnataka bandh has been declared by various organisations, a holiday has been declared for all schools and colleges in Bengaluru city in the interest of students,” the administration informed.

Cauvery water row

Tamil Nadu and Karnataka have been witnessing the Cauvery water row for decades now. The issue flared up recently after the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) in its order asked Karnataka to release 5000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu daily for 15 days. Meanwhile, Karnataka government has maintained that it is in no position to release the water in view of scanty rainfall and drought-like situation in the state. However, the Tamil Nadu government is saying that the river is a shared resource and it cannot be deprived of its share.

The Cauvery river originates in the Karnataka region of Talakaveri and flows through Tamil Nadu before entering the Bay of Bengal.