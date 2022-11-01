Stone-pelted, Vehicles Damaged; Violent Clash Between BJP & TRS Ahead Of Munugode Bypolls

A violent clash broke out between Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and BJP workers on Tuesday ahead of the high-voltage by-poll of the Munugode Assembly constituency scheduled on November 3.

Republic TV has learned that on the last day of the campaign, in connection with the Munugode by-polls, TRS and BJP supporters were seen showering each other with punches and sticks. The incident happened at the Palevela village near Munugode in the Nalgonda district on Tuesday. BJP alleged that TRS workers began the clash by pelting stones and attacking their workers, whereas TRS accused the saffron party of the entire incident.

The Telangana police intervened and managed to take control of the situation. However, many police personnel, civilians, and BJP leaders have been injured.

#BREAKING | Clash breaks out between TRS & BJP on the last day of campaigning for Munugode bye-election.



Watch - https://t.co/GAtGCvLDbU pic.twitter.com/naEUeXBn84 — Republic (@republic) November 1, 2022

BJP vs TRS over Munugode campaign clash

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, BJP Telangana unit spokesperson Kishore Poreddy accused TRS workers of pelting stones at his party workers and informed many people were injured in the clash.

"Today afternoon around 1 pm, a BJP MLA was participating in a street corner meeting with the villagers of the Pullemla village of Munugode constituency. Meanwhile, from one side a bunch of TRS workers led by Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, an MLC, and from another side, a group led by TRS MLA, Subhash Reddy, started pelting stones and attacking us with sticks. A lot of BJP workers were severely attacked due to the violent attack by TRS goondas. I have filed a written complaint. Multiple vehicles of our leaders have been damaged, they even chased and pelted stones at the vehicle. Police personnel and civilians were also hurt".

TRS leader Khaleequr Rahman stated, "This is nothing but frustration coming from BJP cadres ahead of the defeat. They witnessed the mood of the people and realised how tough it is for them to win the elections. They retorted to violence and attacked TRS workers and it was a reaction from our side".

Here are some pictures of Clash