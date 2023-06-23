Stones Now Replaced With Laptops: Amit Shah On Removal Of Article 370

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir. On Friday (June 22), he laid the foundation stone for several developmental projects in Jammu's Bhagwati Nagar area and addressed a huge gathering. Shah, while addressing the people, stressed how the PM Modi-led BJP government at the Centre changed the entire situation in Kashmir. "Earlier youths had stones in their hands, and now they have laptops," he stressed.

Remembering Dr Shyama Prasad Mukjerjee on his death anniversary, the Union Home Minister said, "Today is Balidan Divas of Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, and the entire country knows his countribution and how he opposed Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. Ek desh mein do Vidhan, do Pradhan, and do Nishan nahi chalega," he said.

"As the cabinet minister in the central government, Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee had resigned from his position and fought for the abrogation of Article 370 from Kashmir. He was arrested and later killed. Today we remember him because PM Modi completed the uncompleted task of Shyam Prasad Mukherjee."

Amit Shah takes a jibe at opposition party meeting, says, 'Photo session going on in Patna'

No opposition in the country can stop "Narenda Modi from becoming the Prime Minister of India" in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, said Amit Shah. He also took a jibe at the opposition parties meeting that is underway in Patna and said, "Today a photo session is going on in Patna, where all the leaders of the opposition parties have come together to defeat PM Modi. I want to tell them that no matter how many of you want to come, we will defeat everyone and once again form the BJP government in 2024," said Amit Shah.

It is pertinent to note that Shah's statement has come at a time when almost all the opposition parties are making hard efforts to form a single opposition front only to face Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. A major opposition meeting has also been hosted in Bihar's capital by CM Nitish Kumar. Leaders from several opposition groups, including the chief ministers of several states, are part of the conclave.

Amit Shah to chair a high-level security meeting

Amit Shah is scheduled to fly to Srinangr, where he will attend the Vitasta Festival and also meet members of his political parties and civil society. Shah's two-day visit will include a high-level security meeting with J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Senior officers of the police, intelligence, paramilitary forces, and army to review the security preparation for the upcoming annual Amarnath Yatra that begins on July 1, 2023.