Stones Pelted At BJP Roadshow Led By Dilip Ghosh, Suvendu Adhikari In Kolkata; One Injured

In yet another incident of political violence in West Bengal, a massive BJP rally led by the party's state chief Dilip Ghosh in Kolkata was attacked by unidentified goons on Monday. The procession by BJP's state unit was pelted with stones by unidentified men, who have been caught on camera. Apart from Ghosh, Union Minister Debasree Chaudhuri and ex-TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari were also a part of the roadshow. As per reports, one worker of the saffron party sustained injuries and has been taken to the hospital.

Speaking to Republic TV after the incident, a BJP worker part of the rally said, "This is happening in every rally as the TMC has only one aim, that is to stop BJP. One worker has been injured and he is being taken to the hospital."

#WATCH | West Bengal: Stones were pelted at BJP workers who were part of a rally attended by Union Minister Debasree Chaudhuri, state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh and Suvendu Adhikari in Kolkata earlier today. pic.twitter.com/hLW8NEmWeX — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2021

Reacting to the same, BJP MP Arun Singh has demanded imposition of President's Rule in West Bengal ahead of the Assembly Election to ensure law & order in the state. Singh has accused the state police of also siding with TMC and allowing violence to take place.

READ | Mamata Banerjee 'terrorist' Working For Bangladesh, Greatest Threat To Nation: UP Minister

"Whatever is happening in Bengal is being sponsored by the state government. No matter which leader, whoever speaks against this government they are attacked by TMC goons who are well-supported by the police. You can see in the visuals that there is no presence of police personnel in such a big rally. It was such a huge rally, only a few kilometres away Mamata Banerjee's rally was also taking place but nothing happened over there," BJP's Arun Singh told Republic TV.

READ | Mamata Challenges Suvendu At Hometurf; Set To Contest Polls From Nandigram & Bhawanipore

"In the coming days, if President's rule is not imposed in Bengal then the assembly elections won't be fair. No one can stop this except the Election Commission and the Governor. We request them to impose President's Rule in Bengal so that people feel safer to step out of their homes and cast votes," he concluded.

Police permission was obtained for this rally but still few persons were seen pelting stones. But these tactics will not work because people of West Bengal are with us and they want a change: BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari https://t.co/ODCWfcHZxb pic.twitter.com/ZOAs5dftJO — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2021

READ | Ahead Of Bengal Polls, BJP Seeks More Rallies Of PM Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda & CM Yogi

Mamata Banerjee to contest from Nandigram

Intensifying the battle for Bengal, Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee on Monday, announced that she will contest from Nandigram in the upcoming state polls. She suggested that she may contest from both Bhawanipore and Nandigram, setting up a direct faceoff with her ex-confidante Suvenu Adhikari - who recently switched to the BJP. Adhikari - who was the mastermind of the 2007 Nandigram agitation - which led to the fall of the 34-year CPI(M) govt and the rise of Mamata Banerjee - was also the ex-MLA from Nandigram.

READ | TMC Accuses BJP Of Luring Party Leaders With Money, Takes A Jibe With Bollywood Song

While the BJP has claimed it'll win 200 seats, the Trinamool, via Prashant Kishor has contended that the saffron party won't cross 99. West Bengal assembly with 294 seats will go to polls in April-May 2021, Trinamool holds 222 seats. BJP has made major inroads in the state in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state.