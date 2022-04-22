As outrage erupts over the demolition of a 300-year-old temple under the pretext of 'development' in Rajasthan's Alwar, Republic TV on Friday accessed images of the ancient Shiv temple before bulldozers razed it to the ground. In the images accessed by Republic TV, the 300-year-old temple and its Shivling can be seen on the ground, adorned with flowers. The small mandap can be seen decorated with garlands.

In the images and visuals of the bulldozer operation, the ancient temple can be seen being razed to the ground by the claws of the bulldozer. Eyewitnesses and locals who pleaded with the administration to not destroy the mandir also alleged that the Shivling of the temple was broken using a drill. The ancient temple can be seen reduced to rubles after the demolition.

Alwar Temple: Before demolition

Alwar Temple: After demolition

Congress claims action done for 'welfare'; locals bust claims

Speaking to Republic, Congress MLA Ramkesh Meena stated that demolition has been done for the 'welfare' of the locals in Rajgarh. He also argued that a 'prior notice' had been given to the locals of the region before the action was taken. He said, “ Demolition has been done only after issuing a prior notice, action has been taken under the 'master-plan' tax in Rajgarh of Alwar. There was agreement from people behind the demolition.”

Locals have rubbished these claims, asserting that they had not received any such notice prior to the act. When asked about the demolition drive in Rajgarh, a local said, “Nearby shops and houses are also demolished under the name of development. We are left with no source of income and there is no support from the administration till now.”

In turn, the residents have levelled a massive allegation against the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government, saying that the demolition was carried out in 'vendetta', given that the area had elected BJP councillors. Notably, a video of Congress MLA Johari Lal Meena has added fuel to this allegation. In the purported video, Meena allegedly says that bulldozers wouldn't work if there had been a 'Congress Board' in the region.