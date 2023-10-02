Stop Fooling People Of Bengal: BJP's Agnimitra Paul Slams TMC For Holding Protest In Delhi

West Bengal BJP leader Agnimitra Paul on Sunday accused the TMC of deceiving the citizens and criticised the Trinamool Congress (TMC) for its decision to organise a protest in Delhi on Monday, October 2 regarding the MGNREGA program. She also alleged that Mamata Banerjee's government had engaged in corruption by not disbursing the MGNREGA funds intended for job holders.

Speaking to the news agency ANI, she said, "They have accepted that corruption has happened and they had to pay compensation. Has a single person been arrested because of these 100 days of work corruption that has happened? Has Mamata Banerjee arrested a single person? No, they haven't. Stop fooling the people of Bengal. I request the people to file FIR against TMC leaders who have stolen your 100 days of work."

Only the West Bengal government is complaining about MGNREGA

Further, Paul also pointed out that among non-BJP ruled states, only the West Bengal Government is complaining about not receiving payments under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

"There are so many other non-BJP states in India. Is any State complaining that they haven't received 100 days' payment? Everybody is getting the payment. Then why is West Bengal shouting?"

TMC MP Sushmita Dev attacks Centre

Earlier Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sushmita Dev had slammed the Central Government over the refusal to provide special trains to MGNREGA job card holders from West Bengal to reach Delhi and said that they were ready for the fight.

Thousands of TMC supporters have already left for Delhi, in several buses arranged by Trinamool Congress (TMC), for a protest on October 2-3 named 'Dilli Cholo: A fight for our rights!' which will be led by TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

(With inputs from ANI)