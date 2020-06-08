'Stop Headline Management, Start Corona Management': Tejashwi Yadav Slams Bihar CM

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday slammed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the handling of the Coronavirus crisis in the state. Taking to Twitter, the RJD leader asked the Bihar CM to "stop doing headline management", and "start doing Coronavirus management."

He further asked "Why do the CMs remain silent on the improvement of the health system? We have asked many times to inform about the status of ventilators, ICU beds, expansion of test centers, etc. But you do not answer. What is this if not your failure?" In another tweet, the RJD leader said that the Coronavirus cases in Bihar are increasing daily." The doubling rate is rising unexpectedly. The spread of the infection continues to increase. Chief Minister, tell me, why less than 1 lakh tests have been done in the last 3 months in a state with a population of 12.60 crore people?

According to the Health Ministry, currently, there are a total of 5,088 cases of Coronavirus in Bihar, out of which 2,578 cases are active. While 2,480 people have been recovered, 30 people have succumbed to the infection.

CM स्वास्थ्य व्यवस्था के सुधार/विस्तार पर चुप्पी क्यों साध लेते हैं? हमने कई बार पूछा वेंटिलेटर, ICU बेड, जाँचकेंद्रो का विस्तारीकरण आदि की वस्तुस्थिति से अवगत करायें लेकिन आप जवाब नहीं देते। ये आपकी विफलता नहीं तो क्या है?



हेडलाइन मैनज्मेंट छोड़िए, कोरोना मैनज्मेंट करिये। — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) June 8, 2020

बिहार में कोरोना के केस प्रतिदिन बढ़ते जा रहे है। डब्लिंग रेट अप्रत्याशित रूप से बढ़ रहा है। संक्रमण का फैलाव बढ़ता जा रहा है। जाँच अब भी सबसे धीमी गति से हो रही है?



मुख्यमंत्री जी बताएँ, 12.60 करोड़ जनसंख्या वाले प्रदेश में विगत 3 महीने में 1 लाख से भी कम टेस्ट क्यों हुए है? — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) June 8, 2020

RJD's 'Garib Adhikar Diwas'

Meanwhile, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav observed the 'Garib Adhikar Diwas' on Sunday in order to protest against the digital rally of the BJP which was addressed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the same day. Yadav had stressed that the BJP is concerned about elections at a time when the poor people are facing the wrath of Coronavirus physically and financially. Further, several RJD leaders, including Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav, and Tej Pratap Yadav clanged utensils-- 'Thali-Bowls' to protest against Shah's virtual rally and over the situation of migrant workers.

