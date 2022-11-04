Delhi BJP on Friday launched a scathing attack on Aam Aadmi Party amid the deteriorating air quality in the national capital. BJP Delhi chief Adesh Gupta and party national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala addressed a press conference and demanded the closure of schools amid the rising pollution.

BJP demands Closure of Schools in Delhi

Delhi BJP chief Gupta said that the Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital on November 4 has been recorded as 616 which is very dangerous. "AAP government should stop playing with the lives of the children and shut down schools. If the action is not taken immediately then the party will come on and stage a massive protest against the AAP government. We will also meet the Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena regarding the same.

Hitting out at Arvind Kejriwal, the BJP leader showcased an old video of the AAP supremo where he promised to curb the stubble-burning situation.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla reiterated the same and said we don't want politics on pollution. "We want a solution to Pollution. I would like to request AAP supremo Mat Karo Hamare Baccho Ke Saath Khilwad, school band Karo Kejriwal. Delhi is in an emergency health crisis today as this is a red alert. It has become like a Gas chamber. People are not able to breathe especially children and infants are getting affected".

Poonawalla further said, "CM Arvind Kejriwal, who is working as a part-time chief minister of Delhi, should tell the people what steps have been taken by his government to curb pollution in the city".

Delhi AQI continues to remain 'severe'

With Air Quality in the national capital continuing to remain in the 'severe' category for consecutive two days, the SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research) Friday reveals that the stubble-burning contributed 34 per cent in Delhi's PM 2.5 pollution.

The air quality in Delhi continued to remain in the 'severe' category on Friday morning as the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of the city jumped to 472. People of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Thursday woke up with complaints of choking and 'eye burning' due to smog and air pollution leaving people gasping for breath.

Notably, an AQI of 0-50 indicates acceptable air quality, 51-100 indicates satisfactory air quality, 101-200 indicates moderate air quality, 201-300 indicates poor air quality, 301-400 indicates very bad air quality and 401-500 indicates severe/hazardous air quality.

