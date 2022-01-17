'Stop Seeing Bad Politics': Sitharaman On Row Over Netaji Tableau For Republic Day Parade

Responding over the politics on the Republic Day tableau, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government does not decide on the tableaux. While reacting to the row, she delivered a message to stop seeing bad politics in a display that celebrates India.

Sitharaman's reaction comes after tableau proposals of Kerala, West Bengal, and Tamil Nadu were rejected ahead of the Republic Day parade. Following this, the chief ministers of the respective states wrote to PM Modi expressing their concern and urging the Centre to reconsider its decision.

Expert Committee of eminences from the arts shortlist Tableau: Nirmala Sitharaman

In a series of tweets, Sitharaman clarified that there is an Expert Committee of eminent personalities from the field of art, culture, sculpture, music, architecture, etc that shortlist tableaux from the received proposals. She further added only a few proposals are accepted due to time constraints and this time out of 56 proposals only 21 were shortlisted.

"States, GoI ministries & PSUs send proposals for Republic Day tableaux every year. The duration of the Parade itself is limited. An Expert Committee of eminences from the arts shortlist from those received. For RD 2022, GoI received 56 proposals; 21 were shortlisted (sic)," the Finance Minister tweeted.

States, GoI ministries & PSUs send proposals for #RepublicDay tableaux every year.



The duration of Parade itself is limited.



An Expert Committee of eminences from the arts shortlist from those received.



For RD 2022, GoI received 56 proposals; 21 were shortlisted.



(1/3) — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) January 17, 2022

FM Sitharaman said that from the time Narendra Modi has become the Prime Minister of India, the existing criteria and proposals for selection have been scrupulously followed. She elaborated in her tweet that through a similar process under the same regime, the tableau proposals of Kerala were accepted in the year 2018 and 2021. In the years 2016, 2017, 2019, 2020, and 2021, Tamil Nadu's tableau proposals were also accepted. West Bengal's tableau proposals were selected in 2016, 2017, 2019, and 2021.

Existing criteria and proposals for selection were scrupulously followed.

Since @narendramodi became @PMOIndia:



2018 & 2021: Kerala’s tableau selected.



2016, 2017, 2019, 2020 & 2021: Tamil Nadu selected



2016, 2017, 2019 & 2021: West Bengal selected.



(2/3) — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) January 17, 2022

'Stop seeing bad politics': Nirmala Sitharaman

As there was a row over West Bengal's tableau based on Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Finance Minister Sitharaman said that coincidently this year the tableau of Central Public Works Department includes Netaji's exploits. She further added, "Stop seeing bad politics in a display that celebrates India."

Incidentally, this year the tableau of @CPWDGOV includes Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.



Stop seeing bad politics in a display that celebrates India.



(3/3) — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) January 17, 2022

Republic Day tableau Controversy

Earlier on January 16, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote to PM Modi expressing shock over the Centre's decision to exclude the state's tableau, which was set to highlight contributions of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary year.

The Kerala government on Friday protested against the Centre’s decision denying permission to the State’s tableau depicting social reformer Sree Narayana Guru.

Similarly, on Monday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin wrote to PM Modi expressing his 'deep disappointment' at the state being deprived of the opportunity to participate in the celebrations to be held on January 26 in New Delhi.

(Image: PTI)