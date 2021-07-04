'Stop Taking Owaisi's Name; Focus On Actual Issues': Congress' Rashid Alvi To UP CM Yogi

A day after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accepted AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi as a contender in the upcoming polls, Congress took a jibe at the CM, asking him to accept the challenges coming from the main opposition first.

"I would request Yogiji to accept the challenges coming from the main opposition. He should stop taking Owaisi's name again and again and focus on the actual issues," said Congress leader Rashid Alvi on Sunday.

In an exclusive interview with Republic on Saturday, UP CM opened up on Owaisi-led AIMIM's foray into the 2022 Assembly polls. Referring to Owaisi as a "big leader", Yogi asserted that the Hyderabad MP has the right to form alliances. He also accepted the AIMIM leader's challenge and reiterated that the saffron party will form the government in the state once again.

"Owaisi is a big leader. He has a mass base in the country. He has the right to form an alliance. I do not have the right to interfere in the internal matters of his party. Every party has the form an alliance and contest elections. But BJP accepts Owaisi's challenge. I reiterate that BJP is forming the government in Uttar Pradesh in the 2022 polls with a huge majority," Yogi told Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami.

Asaduddin Owaisi challenges Yogi Adityanath

A part of the 'Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha' led by Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party president Om Prakash Rajbhar, AIMIM has announced that it will contest 100 seats.

Speaking at a recent rally, Owaisi affirmed, "We will not allow Yogi to become the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. If we work hard and we remain determined, then everything is possible. But it will be our endeavour to ensure that BJP does not come to power in Uttar Pradesh again". Meanwhile, the Owaisi-led party sparked a row after its leader Syed Asim Waqar demanded a Muslim Deputy CM in UP.

In the run-up to the Assembly Polls 2022, the BJP attained a resounding victory in the Zilla Panchayat president elections on Saturday. The BJP has won 66 out of 75 seats in the UP Zila Panchayat president elections as per the state poll panel. On the other hand, Samajwadi Party was able to manage only 6 seats, and Jansatta Dal of Pratapgarh, an ally of Congress bagged one seat.