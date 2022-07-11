Street Fight Breaks Out Between OPS-EPS Cadres Ahead Of AIADMK General Council Meet

Amid a growing tussle for control between the top leaders of Tamil Nadu's main opposition party AIADMK, two groups of suspected EPS and OPS supporters exchanged blows outside the party headquarters in Chennai.

The clash erupted on a day when the dominant faction led by Edappady K Palaniswami is set to elect him possibly as the supreme leader of the organization at a General Council Meet today.

However, the conduct of the meeting hinges on the outcome of a Madras High Court verdict, later in the day, that will rule on a plea by rival leader O Panneerselvam opposing the crucial meeting of the General Council, the party's highest decision-making body. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 9:15 am, while the court order is expected to come at 9 AM.

On Monday, two groups, suspected to be supporters of either leader and carrying AIADMK flags clashed violently, with some persons punching and kicking each other, while others hurling stones and some men damaging vehicles parked nearby. It was not clear immediately if there were injuries.

Leadership tussle in AIADMK

O Panneerselvam (OPS), and Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS), have locked horns for many months now, over the functioning of the party with the former pushing for the dual leadership model to continue but the latter eying for single leadership with himself as the party General Secretary.

OPS was seen as the political heir of the party after the demise of J Jayalalithaa while EPS enjoys overwhelming support from party workers.

On many occasions, Palaniswami bluntly told rival OPS that he is not the party's coordinator anymore. During his four-year term as chief minister, EPS further consolidated his position and brought the party under his control.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court permitted the EPS faction to go ahead with the GC meeting as per law, even as team OPS argued the meeting is technically illegal and hence invalid. Panneerselvam's lawyer claimed that according to the bylaw, only the Coordinator and Joint Coordinator can convene the meeting.

Team EPS, however, claimed that as last month's General Council did not ratify the election of dual leadership, the party is without a leader, and thus a meeting to elect a General Secretary until the internal election is legally valid. The dual leadership model made decision-making difficult. The party has already suffered three consecutive poll defeats under the joint leadership model.