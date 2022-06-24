Strength Of Shiv Sena MLAs In Eknath Shinde Camp Likely To Surpass 50: Sources

After crossing the magic number, the strength of Shiv Sena MLAs in the Eknath Shinde camp is expected to cross 50 as more MLAs are likely to reach Guwahati today, sources have revealed. In an exclusive scoop, Republic TV has learned that Shiv Sena MLA Dilip Lande is en route to Guwahati to join the rebels led by Maharashtra Minister Eknath Shinde. Until yesterday, Lande was backing Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. He is at Surat presently. Several others are also said to be in touch with the rebel kingmaker.

Sources have also revealed that 60 Shiv Sena ward councillors from Thane Municipal Corporation are also in support of Shinde. Sena is in power in Thane Municipal Corporation for 30 years. For the upcoming local bodies, Sena leaders are trying to get in touch with the ward councillors but all 60 of them are unreachable, as per reports.

Shiv Sena seeks disqualification of MLAs

With more and more MLAs joining the Guwahati rebellion, Shiv Sena has filed a petition before the Maharashtra Assembly's Deputy Speaker and demanded the disqualification of 12 rebels MLAs for not attending the party meeting. The party has sought disqualification of Mahesh Shinde, Sandipanrao Bhumre, Abdul Sattar, Bharat Gogavale, Yamini Jadhav, Anil Babar, Balaji Devidasrao Kalyankar, Sanjay Shirsat, Eknath Shinde, Prakash Surve, Tanaji Sawant and Latabai Chandrakant Sonawane.

However, in reply, Eknath Shinde said that he is not scared by the action and said that the whip is for assembly-related work and not for party meetings. Yesterday, Shinde was appointed as the legislature leader by the 37 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs.

"It is hereby resolved and reaffirmed that Eknathrao Sambhaji Shinde who was appointed as the leader of the Shiv Sena Legislature Part on 31.10.2019 is and continues to be the Leader of the Maharashtra Shiv Sena Legislature Party of the 14th Maharashtra Legislative Assembly," the letter signed by 32 rebel MLAs read.

The resolution also stated that Shiv Sainiks were unhappy with the corruption in the government and cited "corruption by then home minister Anil Deshmukh (who is in jail), and sitting minority minister Nawab Malik (who is also in jail for involvement with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim)". Moreover, it pointed out that Shiv Sena had forged a pre-poll alliance with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) but did not obey it.