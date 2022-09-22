Structures Violating CRZ Norms: Kirit Somaiya Seeks Action Against Mumbai Suburban Collector

Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya on Thursday sought action against Mumbai suburban district collector Nidhi Chaudhari for reportedly not taking action against 49 "illegal" studio structures within the Coastal Regulation Zone which he claimed were linked to former Congress minister Aslam Shaikh.

"Mumbai collector Nidhi Chaudhari demolished Machchimaar Koli Samaj shamshan at Erangal, Madh in the name of CRZ but no action against Aslam Shaikh 49 illegal studio construction in CRZ in same area. We want action against the collector," Somaiya tweeted.

He tagged the official Twitter handles of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

