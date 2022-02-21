Student Leader Anees Khan Killed In West Bengal's Amta; Family Refuses To Meet With CM

The murder of left leader Anees Khan, a former student of Aliah University, has created a political storm in West Bengal's Howrah district. Khan's family alleged that people donning police uniforms entered their residence in Amta on Friday night and dragged Anees, who had gained prominence during the anti-CAA stir, to the terrace and threw him down, causing his death.

The family has refused to meet West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee after the incident triggered widespread protests.

Meanwhile, the police have denied the allegation that any law enforcement official had gone to the student leader's residence and said that he was found dead near his residence.

Congress, CPI(M) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have accused a local TMC leader of masterminding the killing, while the ruling party has called it a "deep-rooted conspiracy" that could have been hatched outside the state.

Over 500 students of Aliah University, cutting across party lines, fought a pitched battle with police in Kolkata during a candle night vigil on Saturday night. They demanded that the alleged killer of Khan, who had recently enrolled for a PG course at Kalyani University, be nabbed and given exemplary punishment.

"In solidarity with Khan's family and protesting students of Aliah University, the Students' Federation of India (SFI) will take out protest rallies across the state on Sunday and Monday," SFI state committee member Subhajit Sarkar told PTI.

Plea in Calcutta HC

On Monday, February 21, a lawyer made an oral plea before the Calcutta High Court, seeking initiation of a suo motu motion in Anish Khan's death. Justice Rajasekhar Mantha asked the lawyer to appear before the HC with a written petition.

The lawyer made the oral plea before Justice Mantha, praying for the High Court's intervention by way of a suo motu motion into finding who are behind the death of Khan.