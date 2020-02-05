Stalin Takes On Rajini's 'vested Interests' Claim; Says Students Protesting On Their Own

Rajinikanth on Wednesday cautioned students against taking part in protests and urged them to think, and solicit advice from their professors and elders before participating, since political parties may try to "use them." Hours after the comment, DMK Chief MK Stalin took a dig at the superstar and tweeted a picture of students who queued to support his party's anti-CAA signature campaign.

'Recognizing the danger, students volunteered to sign themselves'

Stalin wrote, "Recognizing the danger, students volunteered to sign themselves. The voices of domination that political parties provoke are not new. The present moral struggle will prevail."

When asked on the CAA not granting citizenship to Sri Lankan Tamils in India, Rajinikanth said the Tamil refugees who have been here for about three decades must be given dual citizenship. "Tamil refugees who are here must be definitely given dual citizenship," he said echoing the stand of the ruling AIADMK government. Responding to this, Stalin, in another tweet asked the AIADMK and their allies that "Home Minister Nityanand Rai has said that dual citizenship cannot be granted under Article 9 of the Constitution."

Rajinikanth's first reaction to CAA & protests against it

Superstar Rajinikanth on Wednesday threw his weight behind the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and asserted that the legislation did not pose any threat to Muslims while backing the National Population Register (NPR) exercise as "very essential." In his first reaction after the amendment to the Citizenship Act and nationwide protests against it, the top actor also sought to dispel misgivings about the National Register of Citizens (NRC) saying the government was yet to make up its mind about it.

On the CAA, the 69-year-old actor wondered how Muslims who chose to stay back in India following partition will be sent out of the country. "While a chunk of the Muslim population chose Pakistan, others decided to continue to live and die in India since it was their nation of birth, the "janma bhoomi" and they have all their rights in the country," he asserted.

"A scare is created as if the CAA is a threat to Muslims. How it is a threat to Muslims? CAA is no threat to Muslims, if they face trouble (due to the law), I will be the first person to raise voice for them," he told reporters in Chennai. Notably, the actor, who is expected to foray into politics has taken a stand contrary to that of his friend and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan, who has staunchly opposed the CAA. MNM is among the parties who have filed petitions against the Citizenship Amendment Act in the apex court.

